Proposed UK law takes action against late payments

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Work colleague Lord Jonathan Mendelsohn, Member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament, has tabled a bill to combat late payments and strengthen the power of the Small Business Representative.

Almost 25 percent of a person’s or company’s bankruptcy is due to late payments. Even if a company is affected, smaller companies can be hindered by the process. Delayed payments can also be counterproductive in terms of productivity and have other effects, such as: B. Minimize well-being and add stress to business owners.

The Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) is in the middle of a campaign with three changes to address the problem. First, the country’s instant payment code should be mandatory for companies with more than 250 employees. According to the AAT, the payment terms should also be halved from 60 to 30 days. Finally, the AAT advocates simple fines for parties that are usually late and enforced by the Small Business Representative.

YouGov polls in 2019 showed that 73 percent of MPs are behind the proposed rules.

With this in mind, Mendelsohn introduced a bill that required 30 days for all bills to be settled, with the small business agent authorized to punish offenders with heavy fines.

The bill would also prohibit predatory payment practices, such as B. Discounts for immediate payments or fees for embedding and remaining on supplier lists.

“Late payments paralyze small businesses as the UK economy calls for investment. If we don’t deal with late payments, our small businesses will no longer be able to act, ”said Mendelsohn. “The recent enormous escalation of outstanding payments shows that decades of promoting” cultural change “have only made the situation worse. With this bill, the problem is addressed once and for all with a package of measures that are functional, effective and measurable. “

This is not the first time that the problem has occurred in the country. Around 50,000 UK businesses are affected by late payments each year. In 2019, Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Treasury, also spoke on the issues.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.

B2B, B2B Payments, Bill, UK Parliament, International, Late Payment, Legislation, News, Regulations, United Kingdom, What’s Hot In B2B