Prosecution decides not to charge Jungkook of BTS for involvement in car accident

On January 23, The Fact newspaper reported that the prosecution had decided not to charge Jungkook with BTS for his involvement in a car accident.

According to the report, the prosecutor’s office in the Western District of Seoul decided not to charge Jungkook, who had been booked without detention for violating the law on special cases concerning the regulation of traffic accidents.

A prosecution source declined to comment on the specific reason, saying: “We decided not to charge him after referring to the decision made by the civic committee of the prosecutor”.

The Civic Committee of the Public Prosecutor’s Office is set up in each prosecutor’s office and allows ordinary citizens to deliberate on cases and decide questions by majority vote.

Previously in October 2019, Jungkook had been involved in a minor collision with a taxi in the Hannam district of Yongsan district. At the time of the accident, it was confirmed that Jungkook had violated traffic rules and Big Hit Entertainment revealed that Jungkook had reached an amicable settlement with the taxi driver.

In December 2019, Jungkook was passed on to the charge with a recommendation for charge.

