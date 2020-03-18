Prosecution Demands Jail Sentence In Choi Jong Hoon’s Attempted Bribery Situation

Pursuing the new evidence which arrived to mild about Choi Jong Hoon’s alleged bribery through a drunk driving incident back again in 2016, prosecutors are recommending a prison sentence on conviction.

In accordance to a assertion from Prosecutor Park Jin Hwan, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office is recommending a sentence of a single 12 months and six months for the crime of bribery. If convicted in addition to his other costs, he would face supplemental penalties of becoming a registered sex offender, essential to entire a intercourse offender reformation system, and be bare from doing work with young children and adolescents for five a long time.

The police previously booked Choi Jong Hoon for supplying 2 million received (about $1,778) to the officer on the scene at the time to address up his drunk driving incident in 2016.

In reaction to the recommendation, Choi Jong Hoon’s attorney mentioned, “He denies the allegations of bribery, but has admitted his guilt to the remaining costs. The allegations are untrue and we intend to contest the bribery charges.”

“Please take into consideration that the sum of money was basically really compact and that there was no recognition of bribery (at the time), even if there was a crime,” the attorney extra.

Choi Jong Hoon did confess guilt to all other prices, expressing his regret. “I deeply regret my silly actions and I accept my punishment for it. If and when I return to culture, I will assist my local community not as a celeb but as an regular male.”

Choi Jong Hoon’s initial demo for the bribery expenses will be held on the afternoon of March 27.

Previously, Choi Jong Hoon was sentenced, alongside Jung Joon Younger, to five yrs in jail just after currently being convicted of fees of aggravated rape.

