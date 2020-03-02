prosecutor:-ex-convict-was-in-mattress-with-victim-when-arrested

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-convict accused of forcing younger ladies he achieved in his daughter’s dormitory into prostitution or compelled labor just after profitable their rely on was in bed with a sufferer when he was arrested, a prosecutor said Monday as the New Jersey man lost a bid to be freed on bail.

The depth of Lawrence Ray’s arrest was discovered by Assistant U.S. Lawyer Danielle Sassoon as she argued against bail in Manhattan federal court docket. A protection lawyer argued that the prices stemmed from occasions prolonged back and that her consumer just cannot wait around to contest the prices.

A female he described as his spouse was a victim, the prosecutor explained, and they lived in a home in which Ray saved a lock on the refrigerator doorway, limiting their entry to food stuff.

Recovery for the victims will probably be a long ordeal, the prosecutor mentioned.

Ray, as soon as convicted of securities fraud, had a background of failing to obey court orders, tampering with witnesses, experienced jumped bail when ahead of and experienced applied his daughter as a human defend as U.S. marshals arrested him decades ago, Sassoon stated.

Ray, 60, of Piscataway, New Jersey, pocketed in excess of $1.7 million in overall in 2017 and 2018 from the proceeds of a victim who labored as a prostitute, Sassoon said. And, she mentioned, he had the revenue to flee mainly because he claimed his offshore online domain-name company was really worth millions of dollars.

Ray was arrested very last month on expenses that alleged he made use of “physical, sexual and psychological abuse” to extort money from 5 diverse learners at Sarah Lawrence School, a private liberal arts higher education outdoors New York City.

Authorities claimed he certain them they have been indebted to him, subjecting them to grueling hourslong interrogations that included sexual exploitation and humiliation as he deprived them of foods and snooze.

“He effectively broke their spirit,” Sassoon claimed.

Two of the woman victims ended up dwelling with Ray when he was arrested, and one particular female was in bed with him at the time, the prosecutor claimed.

Ray “sexually groomed” a person female, obtaining her to engage in sex with different men although he filmed the encounters, Sassoon mentioned. He experienced sexual intercourse with numerous victims himself, she said.

In the meantime, he tried to shield himself from investigators by maintaining money in bank accounts below the names of his victims or in a backpack he carried about, Sassoon explained.

Ray is billed with intercourse trafficking and extortiion. If convicted, he could encounter a necessary bare minimum of 15 many years in prison on the intercourse trafficking charge on your own, she mentioned.

Ray’s defense attorney, Assistant Federal Defender Marne Lenox, requested Justice of the peace Decide Kevin Nathaniel Fox to release her customer to household arrest on $100,000 bail on the sexual intercourse trafficking and extortion prices.

Considerably of the evidence, Lenox reported, relates to gatherings from above a decade back just after he went by way of a horrible divorce or stem from two alleged victims, one with a troubled past, which include complications with medications and a different who has already signed a e book offer to income from the tale.

“He wants to combat these charges and convey to his side of the tale,” Lenox reported of Ray. “The final detail Mr. Ray needs to do is run away from this.”

Ray realized felony fees could happen considering that New York journal revealed an write-up previous spring, still he did not flee, Lenox explained.

Some of Ray’s victims ended up his daughter’s roommates, Sassoon said. Authorities said he acquired to know them when he moved into the students’ campus housing in late 2010, presenting himself as a father figure and conducting “therapy” classes with them.

The authorities proved there had been no situations of bail that would promise the security of the group, the magistrate decide claimed.