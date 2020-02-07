Prosecutor is currently investigating the 15-year-old’s death in Tampa with a police officer

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has completed an investigation into the death of a teenager with an official in Tampa.

The investigation is now in the hands of the public prosecutor.

15-year-old James Bradley Hulett was shot and killed by a friend in Lithia in December.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, four teenagers were in the house when James Hulett was shot. The teenager was taken to the Brandon Regional Hospital, where he was declared deceased. The police have not arrested the case since the investigation is ongoing.

All boys at the filming location go to the same school as Ava Hulett – Newsome High School.

James’ sister Ava spoke to the Hillsborough County School Board on Wednesday, telling them that she couldn’t go to the same school as her brother’s “murderer”.

“Some of the boys involved are still not making statements to the police and attending Newsome High School,” Ava Hulett told the school board. “I was forced to walk past them in the hallway and watch the boy pull the trigger with his girlfriend. See their faces. “

She said that she caused panic attacks and had to leave school.

“My brother and family are victims, but everyone treats the people who have caused us pain as if they were victims and deserve support,” she said.

Hillsborough County’s sheriff, Chad Chronister, released an update on the investigation on Thursday afternoon:

Hillsborough County’s Sheriff’s Office has completed the investigation into the tragic death of a young victim after a shot that occurred in the FishHawk Ranch community on December 13, 2019. Our investigation consisted of a full crime scene analysis, a coroner review, interviews with the victim’s family, social media analysis, and a ballistic analysis. We have been patiently but persistently waiting for the other teenagers involved in this incident to testify to our investigative officers. All three teenagers who were present on the night of the shootout hired lawyers immediately after the incident. Only two of the three spoke to our investigators, and the most recent of these statements was made just a few days ago. The homeowner, a police officer in Tampa, has provided limited information to our investigators through his lawyer. Of course, everyone involved has the right to counsel, but this limitation has lengthened the investigation as we tried to determine how this young man died on the evening of December 13th. Despite these many hurdles, our investigators have worked quickly and carefully to ensure that all available evidence is taken into account.

Our detectives today presented all available evidence to the prosecutor. The prosecution ultimately determines the next steps and who will be prosecuted as a result of this tragedy. As the investigation remains open, we are unable to provide the facts identified by our investigators. Our criminal justice system works best when our investigators and prosecutors have the ability to thoroughly and fully investigate every fact, every testimony, and every matter in one case. The same applies in this case. While many have called for swift justice and swift criminal action, it has taken time to uncover the facts about how this death occurred.

We at the Sheriff’s Office believe that anyone handling a gun should act on the assumption that the gun is loaded. We believe that all responsible gun owners should take steps to secure weapons that are unavailable to anyone, especially children and teenagers. Had these steps been taken that night, the tragedy would probably not have happened.

Incidents like this are not suitable for soundbites or our social media culture. These are complicated cases that require a thorough understanding of the events. The family of this young victim deserves our sympathy and frankly a better world. In this fallen world, the best we can do is find a way to justice and hopefully find a comfort in peace in that justice. ”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister

The Tampa police officer was on duty and not at home at the time of the shooting. All three teenagers who were present during the shootout have lawyers

Only two of the teenagers spoke to investigators.