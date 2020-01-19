Prosecutor: Professor spent $ 96,000 on strip club scholarships

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A former university professor in Philadelphia, who is said to have spent money on strip clubs and other federal personal expenses, has been charged with theft.

The Philadelphia prosecutor announced the charges against Chika Nwankpa on Tuesday.

The former head of the electrical engineering department at Drexel University, Nwankpa, has misused scholarships from the Navy, the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation over a period of 10 years, prosecutors said.

57-year-old Nwankpa spent $ 96,000 on grants at entertainment venues and sports bars for adults between 2010 and 2017, prosecutors said. He allegedly wasted $ 89,000 on purchases and meals on iTunes.

The university announced last October that it had uncovered the alleged fraud in 2017 during an internal audit and has alarmed the government. The authorities said Nwankpa had repaid more than $ 53,000, had left Drexel, and had not signed a contract with the federal government for six months.

Drexel paid $ 189,000 to clarify the possible civil liability in this case.

Nwankpa admitted the unauthorized expenses when faced with university officials and resigned. He has agreed to repay $ 53,328.

After his arrest on Monday, Nwankpa was released on bail of $ 25,000. He was charged with illegal theft and deception and could serve up to 14 years in prison if convicted in both cases.

A phone number for him could not be found on Wednesday.

