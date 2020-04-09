Prosecutors allege Lori Loughlin’s Go to Children in College Admissions Lesson

exclusive

The outrageous pictures Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli taking their daughters to boarding machines – it is said they were ushered into USC through a side door – was finally revealed.

Federal prosecutors dropped photos Thursday in response to Lori and Mossimo’s actions to bring the case to a close. Olivia Jade and his sister, Bella, are seen making their very best ride on ERG machines. Prosecutors have blanked their faces in photos – which we’ve heard about since the college admissions scandal broke more than a year ago – but documents make it clear.

Prosecutors said on Sept. 7, 2016 … Mossimo sent Rick Singer – mastermind college admissions scandal – an email included in Olivia’s rowing pic. The feds said the email and pic was in response to Singer requesting the pic in an August email, saying … “It might help to get a picture with him at an ERG in workout clothes like of a real athlete. “

Bella’s floating photo was included in an email sent to Singer on July 28, 2017, and Lori cc’d in that email.

Organizers even point to the Giannulli brothers being in the crew of the crew … and just the rowing pics part of the procedure to get them into USC – with $ 50k checks on USC’s athletic program and $ 200k up to Singer’s foundation.

Mossimo and Lori spoke on the checks donations only, and not hired to get their daughters to school.

In their response, prosecutors acknowledged that they had to turn over Singer’s notes in the past, but said it was “simply wrong,” and not a bad faith attempt at sandbags Lori and Mossimo. The feds also said the notes did not please the couple because their alleged criminal intent began long before Singer became an informant for the government.

As we reported, Singer’s notes accompany details of his communications with the defendants of the college admissions scandal – including Mossimo and Lori – and also his complaints alleging forced him to call payroll payments.