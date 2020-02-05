Prosecutors: Arizona couple hid daughter’s body in attic after 2017 death

(KPNX) The skeleton of firefighters found in a house in Phoenix, Arizona, after a smoke call last week belonged to a child who died more than two years ago, according to court documents.

The Phoenix Police Service said Rafael Loera, 56, and Maribel Loera, 50, were arrested after the remains were found at home.

According to court documents, Rafael had an adopted 11-year-old girl who had not been seen or heard since 2017.

Rafael told detectives that she had moved to Mexico and that she did not want contact but would not say where she was or who she was with.

When confronted with holes in his story, Rafael admitted that the child fell ill in July 2017 while on summer vacation, according to court documents.

Rafael waited several days before trying to take her to the hospital and died on the way, he told police.

