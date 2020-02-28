[prosecutors-raid-costa-rican-president’s-offices-in-information-privateness-investigation]



FILE Photograph: Costa Rica’s President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, listens to Rodolfo Piza, Minister of the Presidency, after he announced his resignation, at the Presidential house in San Jose, Costa Rica July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

February 28, 2020

By Alvaro Murillo

SAN JOSE (Reuters) – Prosecutors raided the headquarters of Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado on Friday as portion of an investigation into probable info privacy violations by the governing administration, the public ministry explained.

Alvarado and seven other high-stage officials had been staying investigated for violating individual data guidelines and abusing their authority in building a data analysis unit aimed at serving to the president’s plan-earning decisions.

Alvarado’s spokeswoman stated the president denied the fees and would cooperate with the investigation. He was not in his workplaces at the time of the raid, she additional.

Rights teams and lawmakers criticized the Presidential Unit for Info Assessment when an official document formalizing the unit very last week stated it would have access to private details.

In reaction, Alvarado said there experienced been an error in the decree and that it would be transformed.

Even so, the Legal professional Common, following getting citizen problems, opened an investigation into the president and his aides.

“They formed a government device to compile and review data for the meant execution of general public policy, it would seem, with no any lawful foundation,” reported a statement from the public ministry, which oversees the prosecutor’s office.

“It is presumed that, between the work of this team, they experienced requested the ask for of individual and sensitive citizen info from unique institutions, and it is believed that Alvarado experienced know-how of this,” the assertion explained.

Four properties have been also searched on Friday, the ministry explained.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo in San Jose, Composing by Daina Beth Solomon modifying by Grant McCool)