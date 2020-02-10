Prosecutors Request Stone Jail Sentence

Prosecutors recommended a federal judge in a Monday night file that former Trump partner Roger Stone is serving seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress and forging witness during the investigation into Russia .

“Roger Stone obstructed the congressional investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, lied under oath and falsified a witness,” the prosecutor wrote in the file. “And when his crimes were exposed by the indictment in this case, he showed contempt for this Court and the rule of law. For this, he should be punished in accordance with advisory directives. “

Prosecutors argued in the record that since “Stone’s actions were not a one-off error” and that his false statements were not “made in the heat of the moment”, a sentence of prison from 87 to 108 months – which equates to about seven to nine years – is “appropriate”.

Stone is expected to be sentenced next week after being found guilty of all the charges against him, including the obstruction, five counts of false statements and the falsification of witnesses.

Stone was charged in January 2019 by the grand jury in Washington, D.C., which special advocate Robert Mueller hired to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 elections and related matters.

Read the court file below: