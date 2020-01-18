Prosecutors say the dentist in Alaska, accused of fraud, drove hoverboard while pulling his teeth

An Alaska dentist who was accused of fraud and unnecessary sedating patients also conducted a procedure while driving a motorized wheeled vehicle known as a hoverboard, the authorities said.

Prosecutors accused 34-year-old Seth Lookhart of Medicaid fraud and reckless danger.

A former patient testified that she was angry during his trial on Wednesday when a researcher showed her an unauthorized video in 2016 of Lookhart who pulled out one of her teeth while she was stunned and drove the hoverboard

Veronica Wilhelm was “pretty excited” about the dentist’s actions, she testified.

“When did Dr. Lookhart get your approval to take out your tooth on a hoverboard,” prosecutor Joan Wilson asked in court.

“He never did that. Of course I would not have approved that. That’s dangerous, “said Wilhelm.

Wilhelm was also angry that Lookhart numbed her son for a tooth cleaning, she said.

In this photo, taken on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, dentist Seth Lookhart is talking to his lawyer Paul Stockler during his trial in Anchorage, Alaska. The dentist in Alaska is accused of fraud and unnecessary sedating patients and also carries out a procedure while driving on a motorized wheeled vehicle known as a hoverboard. (Loren Holmes / Anchorage Daily News via AP)

Lookhart denied the allegations of criminal fraud, but acknowledged some other allegations, including the hoverboard procedure, defender Paul Stockler said.

Stockler described the dentist’s actions as “absolutely stupid.”

“But I have seen much more dangerous things where no doctor has been charged,” the lawyer said.

The Anchorage dentist unnecessarily numbed patients so he could blow up his Medicaid billing, the authorities said.

Lookhart fraudulently billed about $ 1.8 million dollars to Medicaid and stolen $ 250,000 from its partners, the authorities said.

A state council has suspended Lookhart’s dental license in 2017.

Wilhelm brought Lookhart directly to court.

“I have nothing bad to say about taking my tooth, I appreciate that, but I just think what you did was outrageous, narcissistic, you know, and crazy,” she said.