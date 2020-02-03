Prosecutors should investigate alleged “indecency” by the Catholic priest in Nagasaki

NAGASAKI – The police have given the prosecutors their case for alleged “indecency” from a priest assigned to the Nagasaki Archdiocese, according to informed sources.

The 44-year-old priest is suspected of having hugged a Catholic in his church in Nagasaki Prefecture in May 2018 and touched her body against her will.

The archdiocese suspended him in August but did not tell the members of the church about the move.

According to reports, the matter has not been reported to the Vatican due to police investigations.

According to the Japanese Catholic Bishops’ Conference, such incidents should be reported to the Vatican immediately.

The failure of the archdiocese “is practically a cover-up,” said an informed source.

The priest was reportedly drunk when the alleged incident occurred.

The victim was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and was unable to work.

Nagasaki Prefectural Police opened an investigation after receiving a crime report in November 2018.

On Monday, the archdiocese said it would take the matter seriously and promised to take appropriate action if a judicial decision is made while the victim is fully considered.