[prosecutors-waive-death-penalty-for-two-males-billed-in-killing-of-kason-guyton]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s business has determined not to request the demise penalty for two males billed with murder in the loss of life of 5-yr-aged Kason Guyton.

Prosecutor Eric Smith claimed in court docket Wednesday the demise penalty is not remaining pursued against Jonathan Knight and Jeremy King in a drive-by shooting that killed Kason and wounded his then-7-year-old brother.

Jeremy King

The two facial area life with no the probability of parole if convicted of murder, attempted murder and other fees submitted in connection with the Feb. 23, 2017, taking pictures.

King, 28, and Knight, 30, have been indicted in September by a grand jury that heard proof, such as many wiretaps, in the course of a period of time of three weeks.

Both of those men are becoming held with no bail.

Kason Guyton

The auto Kason and his brother had been traveling in was driven by their mother’s boyfriend, an East Side Crips gang member who is believed to have been the meant concentrate on. They had remaining Maya Cinemas and were returning residence when the shooting occurred on California Avenue.

The future listening to in the scenario is set for March 4. Demo is scheduled for April 27.