Protect the pigs; Pig farmers are fighting winter weather

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – Raising pigs in Eastern Iowa always requires a watchful eye and requires even more vigilance in the winter months.

“Check the pigs a few times a day to make sure everything is going well,” said Emily Snider, a fourth-generation pig and grain farm in Cedar and Johnson County.

Snider and her family run “finisher buildings” where they take in pigs weighing around 40 kg. and sell them between £ 240 and £ 280 at their next stop.

Cold weather can freeze the feed lines if they are not active, and snow that accumulates in front of the exhaust pipes of manure pits can block the airflow and kill pigs if they are not cleared.

“Then we’ll have a mess in the barn,” said Snider.

Snider learned the intricacies of agriculture in her life from her father Ray. In recent years, she has also started to share her knowledge.

“She taught me how to vaccinate pigs and how to do housework,” said Bailey Walker, Snider’s niece and ninth grader at West Branch High School.

In addition to family support, Sniders Farm hosts children throughout the year on the Future Farmers of America program.

“It’s fun to say I’ll show you,” said Snider.

The team took in around 1,400 pigs on Wednesday and then vaccinated each one. While it’s hard work, Snider says it’s worth connecting with the animals.

“It doesn’t seem like a job because we’re doing something we love. We care about animals,” said Snider.