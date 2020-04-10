Protecting Doctors and Nurses Protecting Us All. So Why Do We Still Refrain?

I sit quietly in my room now, writing to you only by darting from my students. The only noise in my room is the pulse of my ventilator, pushing air in and out of my lungs. Keep me alive.

I am afraid of getting COVID-19. I was almost completely paralyzed, and I depended on six fantastic caregivers to live my days. Like millions of disabled Americans, I rely on direct support professionals to help me in my daily life. They lifted me out of bed, showered me, dressed and fed, helped me use the bathroom, and about once every hour, they used an electric motor pump to suck up my lungs and trachea so that I could keep breathing, with the help of a ventilator connected to a hole in my neck.

This routine obviously involves a lot of touches. Some of my caregivers work at local hospitals or nursing homes, or have children. I think it is possible that one of them will eventually become infected with coronavirus, which means I might get infected too, and I assume that illness will be miserable.

The sad thing is that it doesn’t have to be like this. It does not make sense that because of the total failure of leadership from the Trump administration, our country found itself lacking not only very tests but also personal protective equipment which was vital for health care workers throughout the country. That failure endangers the lives of nurses throughout the country. In New York City, 48-year-old Kious Jordan Kelly died after contracting the corona virus while treating patients on Mount Sinai West, where colleagues reported a lack of protective clothing and masks.

The largest factories in the country can do nothing but make masks, gloves, face shields and protective clothing to supply much needed protection, but President Donald Trump has so far failed to use his full authority under the Defense Production Act to order it – apparently only because he wants to appease the CEOs of big companies.

But we haven’t talked enough about what is meant by lack of testing and protective equipment for frontline health care workers. We now know that about 25 percent of people who get coronavirus have no symptoms but can still unconsciously spread a highly contagious disease to others. We also know that due to the extreme scarcity of our tests, only those who have serious symptoms can be tested in most places. Throw in a broad lack of personal protective equipment for health care workers, and the picture quickly becomes gloomy.

The point is that at present, there are doctors and nurses in hospitals all over America, with no symptoms or only mild ones, which cannot be tested and who do not have real access to the type of equipment that stops transmission of the disease – N95 masks, clothes and gloves. This is a disaster that puts health care workers at risk and maximizes overall hospital transmission.

We must do better, because this is a moral problem and a public health problem. Health care providers at the forefront of this crisis, women who are disproportionate, risk their health every day to care for us all, and the lack of protective equipment makes the risk much worse.

Lack of testing for health workers almost certainly ensures that they unconsciously transmit the disease to coworkers, patients and the public.

Nurses with the Brooklyn VA Medical Center protested the lack of personal protective equipment for frontline workers in the April 6 coronavirus crisis in Brooklyn, New York.

Hit Betancur / Getty

Although Trump has “invoked” the Defense Production Law, he has not implemented it in a “hands-on” way to ensure the country produces as much protective equipment as possible.

The federal government must order all companies that have made this protective equipment to overdrive and help other companies that are able – as much as needed – to get the tools and training they need to transition quickly. Congress must allocate substantial federal money specifically for hospitals to buy this equipment and pay for a massive surge in staff demanded by the pandemic. And we must ensure that every medical professional in the country who wants a test can get it.

These sensible steps supported by the Defense Production Act will protect not only frontline health care workers but all of us. Big talk isn’t enough. We need the full burden of America behind this fight.

Ady Barkan is a progressive activist who founded Be a Hero PAC and built two programs at the Center for Popular Democracy. He graduated from Yale Law School and Columbia College, and lives with his wife and son in Santa Barbara, California. Barkan’s book, Eyes to the Wind: A Memoir of Love and Death, Hope and Resistance, was published in September by Atria Books.

