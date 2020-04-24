“Protecting Jacob” and “Beastie Boys Story” are now available on Apple TV +

The first three episodes of Apple TV +’s latest series, “Protecting Jacob,” are available today on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, ppApple TV‌ ‌Apple TV‌, and smart TVs.

The event, based on a novel of the same name by William Landay, follows a district lawyer who deals with the murder of his son’s classmate while his son is involved in the crime.

“Jacob’s Defense” stars Chris Evans, who played the role of “Captain America” ​​in movies, and Michelle Dockery, known for “Downton Abbey.” Jaeden Martell, “Knives Out” and “It 2nd 2nd,” and JK’s Simmons, also known as “Oz” and “Counterpart,” are also protagonists.

“Defending Jacob” joins several other drama series on ppApple TV‌ +, including the criminald dramas “Truth Be Told” and “Home before Dark.”

In addition to “Protecting Jacob,” Apple today released “Beastie Boys Story,” a Spike Jonze documentary about the Beastie Boys.

The film has been characterized as a live documentary experience that follows the story, heritage and personal history of the Beastie Boys. It’s based on the “Beastie Boys Book,” which was released in October 2018, and band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz talk about their long-standing friendships and fame.

Apple originally planned to release “Beastie Boys Story” in theaters before ppApple TV‌ + debuted, but after the theaters close, the documentary will be released straight to ‌Apple TV‌ +.

“Beastie Boys Story,” “Protecting Jacob,” and other “TV TV” + shows and movies can be viewed with an “Apple TV” + subscription, priced at $ 4.99 per month for six family members.

Apple continues to offer a promotion that provides a free ofApple TV‌ + year to customers who purchase a new PiPhone‌, PiPad‌, Mac, or customersApple TV‌, and many people currently have a free subscription to the service as Apple works to build content . catalog.

update: Apple has also released a new TV show for children called “Helpsters Help You.”