Protection system for Malaysians soon to work in Singapore Malaysia

JOHOR BARU, January 19 – The Ministry of Human Resources intends to introduce a social security system for 300,000 Malaysians who work in Singapore to protect their well-being.

His minister, M. Kulasegaran, said the ministry is currently awaiting the results of a study by the Social Security Organization (Socso) on the protection of Malaysians working in Singapore, which is expected to be completed in April or May before the system is rolled out ,

“This study to protect Malaysians working in Singapore aims to identify the advantages and disadvantages of the system, as well as the benefits and risks to which they are exposed.

“After that, we (the Ministry of Human Resources) will see what we can do,” he told reporters after attending the Socso Chinese New Year 2020 celebration that evening.

Also present were the Secretary General of the Ministry of Human Resources, Datuk Amir Omar, and Socso’s Managing Director, Dr. Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

Previously, Kulasegaran announced that a study had been done on why Malaysians would like to work in Singapore and the results showed that a profitable salary for Malaysians working in the Republic is an important factor.

However, Malaysians’ desire to work abroad is not new, as around one million Malaysians work around the world.

In the meantime, he announced that 45,923 self-employed persons (OBS) have been registered from June 1, 2017 until yesterday and have contributed to the social security system for self-employed persons (SKSPS).

“When SKSPS was launched on June 1, 2017, it was enforced in the passenger transport sector as a start-up for taxi drivers and email, and then bus drivers. SKSPS currently covers OBS in 20 informal sectors.

“Although the percentage of participants in SKSPS is relatively small compared to 2.8 million eligible OBS, the trends in registration and contributions are increasing day by day,” he said.

Kulasegaran had previously donated 14 obstacles to 14 orphans, 13 single mothers and nine recipients of permanent disability benefits. – Bernama

