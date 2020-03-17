Protective Compassion Released – Album Review

Album Review

Astronauts – compassionate prevention (abstract active)

CD / DL

Now it’s out

May May May May May In the first release of the 1990 album, the release of the “Release” album was released in the 1990 album defense.

I have never “met” astronauts. I knew I had to love them because some of their first albums were on all Madman, released by Mum and Bill. They were hovering over Mombasa and Zombie, and realized that punk would fill a very interesting part of the country. I have never felt caught up in listening to them for a long time. May In 1990, Oh Pololoy had the best competition from the two albums on the defense of the earth (do you think it was a coincidence?). It all changed when I played a jeep with them in the mid 90’s. The poor soda was directed at us to support loud noises… but it was “hooni”! Everything was loaded into the living space.

The defenses of compassion songs sound very lo-fi. Some of the names of acid sticks remind the accompanying apostles. This is surprising since both sides of the original album have been recorded in bedrooms – Side A by Surrey and Side B by Luton. More details on Inlay if you want.

I can’t imagine having a better shot already with this band. However, now that I’m a band, I haven’t changed anything – I’ve found. Mark Astronetz Astronas Chris Bursier RFD it is. Members may come and go but the poet is a constant source of the well.

What I like most about Mark Astronet’s character is that he often closes his carry-on bag and turns around the edges and arrives at the tracks. It can easily be mistaken for a train signal after getting off the train. He goes up to the stage, stands in fear behind the microphone stand and begins to perform any ceremony and warmth. He wants them to stop, watch, and listen to something about His presence. Then the gentle person in the paka gradually expands. His hands begin to tremble, his feet leaving the ground and then releasing his anger. Angry people attack more famous songs at home and hit more famous songs than they do. Comparison is a big thing.

It is an album based on the brutal conspiracy theories based on Britain’s brutal conspiracy theories, the work of protecting compassion. Lifeless, gray, immature bedding and realistic urban urban environments. For our community to hold a glass and the reflection is ugly to keep a band for 30 years to fit.

At times, they travel together at times, moving fast. Sometimes dubby, a little place with a late-60s pro-pro influence. It is difficult to describe, as astronauts are the opposite of cultural events and inspire them with the bright hands and ceremonies of a corporate boat. The song behind the glass stands out even in this vast volume. The “Trail Baldo” takes a delightful 80s keyboard and drums to create a terrifying landscape. X-Files are introduced to Clive Barker.

(Embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P59mCtl_b0A (Embed)

For me, more tracks are where this CD belongs. It’s a live recording in the studio, which has never seen daylight. Specifically, the saxophone sounds: “In fact, the bass player is played by the young person he meets at the beginning of the day, and the saxophone generally increases his voice.” No one remembers her name, and no one will ever see her again after the recording is done. Shame! Master tape has been missing for a long time so this recording is labeled as a color palette. I don’t think the quality difference is that great and I personally prefer the overall sound of these songs in defense …

There are a few exceptions. The Cumulonimbus was loaded with black brass and a small Wah Wah guitar, from the introduction to the paintings. Very abstract

Political levels begin with a reggae beat, followed by a rainstorm that forces astronauts to participate. And so many “political steps are directly from the heart.” Then there’s the full Rosen notebook and Hill’s “Why Do I Get Married?” CD typically ends in English – from 1983 onwards. Almost all of the live streaming of live music is over. This is the scene where the astronomers take a close look at the ’80s cultural landscape of the Nuclear Massacre.

To prevent compassion by astronauts

If you are new to astronauts, I recommend checking it out live. This CD may be the same for many re-releases – for those that have already been made, to fill in the gaps, or to resolve the past. The first cover was given the red carpet but this is true for the outside. The CD comes with compelling logo notes that give backgrounds for interesting reading. I think astronauts include a very strong image.

Astronomers on Facebook

Buy the CD from RetroActive

~

All words by Nathan Brown. More than Nathan can be found in the Lodger in the Army Record Office.

Related