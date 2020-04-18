Protest against Murci Government Order, NJ Gov. Murphy: “No more fear”

New Jersey citizens rally in Trenton against Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s “stay home” during the coronavirus crisis.

Politico reported that the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce recorded a video of the protest showing “a long line of cars honking their horns on West State Street, in front of the State House and Murphy’s office. “

The chamber has apparently tweeted about the rally, but this tweet and video recording of the protest have been deleted.

According to the report, the rally featured people waving American flags.

“The words ‘no more fear’ were audible via a megaphone, while a helicopter passed over and law enforcement officers blocked access to the Statehouse’s parking complex,” said the Politico report. .

On Wednesday, Senator Mike Newhe (R) of New Jersey told InsiderNJ that he would like the state to move forward in Murphy’s advance.

“I can no longer support the draconian measures of the Murphy government,” Doherty said. “He needs to stop his one-size-fits-all approach. He’s destroying small businesses and sending millions of NJ residents out of poverty.”

It is outrageous that liquor stores are considered essential, but church services are not. Https: //t.co/54b5BLUvsD

– Senator Mike Doherty (@mikedohertynj) April 15, 2020

Last week, Doherty urged Murphy to end the restriction on hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) use only for individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

“When patients have all the symptoms of a virus, doctors should be able to prescribe the best weapons available to them,” said the state senator. “It is indefinable for the state to withhold medication and wait days or weeks for a positive test to return.”

Doherty has been critical of the closure of churches in New Jersey while liquor stores are considered “essential” services and remain open.

“Churches are prepared to provide outdoor and outdoor services with adequate space,” Doherty told InsiderNJ. “Murphy has rejected that while providing the essential service of selling more drinks to desperate citizens, and allowing customers to go fast food to remove windows where the space between the client and server is zero inches.”

Murphy said Thursday he would like to see things open in the U.S. on June 1. He told the ABC News Powerhouse Politics podcast:

I’ll be the happiest kid, if not in New Jersey, maybe in America or on the planet if we can start getting up on June 1st. But we must have broken the virus’s back. . We need to have this healthcare infrastructure. And we have a plan that works for us, the region, and the country.

Today I sent a letter to @DHSGov’s Acting Secretary Chad Wolf asking him to automatically extend work authorizations for DACA recipients. About 5,000 DACA recipients in our state are essential workers in the forefront of our # COVID19 fight. We need them more than ever. pic.twitter.com/zANUIeACBs

– Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 17, 2020

On Friday, the governor asked the Department of Homeland Security to extend work permits for DACA recipients to protect them from deportation.