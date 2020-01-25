Protest violence will not work, says a leading Hong Kong activist

Hong Kong writer and activist Jason Y. Ng will interview AFP in Barcelona on January 23, 2020. – AFP pic

BARCELONA, June 6 / PRNewswire / – An escalation in protest violence is not the way to bring about change, Hong Kong democracy activist Jason Ng said, calling on demonstrators to use non-violent means to prevent the feared tightening of control in Beijing.

Ng, who is also a lawyer, said that the Hong Kong people had taken the time to process what had happened and think about the way ahead, since the movement was in a less hectic and cruel phase after seven months of unrest.

In an interview with AFP in Barcelona, ​​Ng said he hoped the protests would return to the non-violent ethos that shaped the Umbrella Revolution, the mass demonstrations for democracy in 2014.

“One of the core values ​​of the 2014 movement was nonviolent civil disobedience, and we are determined to continue,” said Ng, whose involvement in these protests has resulted in a friendship with one of their leaders, Joshua Wong, with whom he will publish a book later in this week.

“I understand why part of the violence happens because of human nature. If you are beaten so often and so aggressively by the police, you are forced to fight back,” said the 48-year-old, referring to the violent clashes with the police who have broken out in the past few months.

“Violence is addictive”

However, the use of violence was a slippery undertaking, especially when the news agencies became immune to reporting repeated stories of gasoline bombs and bloody protesters.

“Violence is almost addictive,” he said.

“Once you’ve developed this immunity to violence, the only way to continue (to get) media attention is to escalate … You become dependent on media attention by creating more violence, and I don’t want to that this is happening in Hong Kong Kong. “

Many protesters believed that it was “very difficult” to attract government and international community attention without escalating violence in the semi-autonomous city.

“But I disagree with this argument,” he told AFP.

“There are things we hope we will see less of in the future and I think the most obvious is part of the violence.”

Years of activism

The native of Hong Kong emigrated with his family to Canada, where he grew up and began his studies and legal training, which also took him to the USA and Italy.

He returned home in 2005 and was president of the Hong Kong chapter of PEN International, an association of writers committed to freedom of speech.

Today he is part of the leadership of the Progressive Lawyers Group, which works for the rule of law, democracy and human rights, and was in Barcelona to visit a Catalan separatist who was arrested for his role in a failed independence offer for 2017.

Since the handover of the former British colony to China in 1997, concerns about the erosion of their freedoms have grown.

However, after peaceful protests have failed, a new generation of young Hong Kong clashes with the police have resulted in 7,000 arrests.

“Marathon, no sprint”

Despite the decline in violence, Ng welcomed the success of the democracy movement and described Beijing’s attempt to drop extradition plans to mainland China as “wonderful” – the issue the protests had started in June.

And he greeted his “unprecedented landslide victory” with record participation in district elections.

Since then, the protest has calmed down a lot, and many people at home and abroad have wrongly believed that the protest has ended – which was not the case, he said.

“I think people just need time to process what has happened in the past seven months,” he said.

“I think a break is healthy. After all, we have been fighting for democracy for decades and know that it is definitely not a sprint, but a marathon.

“As long as there’s a ghost, I don’t think it’s a problem taking a few weeks off.” – AFP