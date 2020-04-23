Protesters against blocking make fun of the cancer nurse because of their weight during a hot rally

Sister Amber Brown said she was stunned by her weight during a rally against the blockade in Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Protesters against the blockades tormented a pregnant nurse over her weight during a hot rally in which demonstrators called for the reopening of the state.

Amber Brown, a 40-year-old oncologist nurse, went to Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday to oppose protesters who had gathered in the city center demanding the reopening of the state, which was closed since March after Governor Roy Cooper issued a stay in – he ordered the house and closed all unnecessary companies because of the coronavirus.

The protest, which was attended by about 1,000 demonstrators, was the second rally organized by ReOpen NC, a group calling on Cooper to open companies and end the blockade.

Brown wearing a mask, goggles and a blue protective dress with the words “Rally Together and Die Alone.” She stepped forward Legislative Buidling and joined other counter-processors dressed in scrubs, then stood quietly in protest, but her peaceful demonstration was met with hatred when the ReOpen America protesters commented on her for her weight, she said.

Some called it a burden on the healthcare system and shouted that obesity kills more Americans than a virus. All the time, Brown remained calm and never fought.

Other healthcare professionals outside the Legislative Building joined the Brown during Tuesday’s protest (PIcture: Mehmet Demirci / ZUMA Wire / REX)

“I said nothing. I had a message and I think it was quite clear. I don’t think I have to say a word, she said

“When people are angry and screaming, there is no justification with them. I wasn’t going to change their minds. I wasn’t there for them, I was there for my patients.

Ashley Smith, one of the founders of ReOpen NC, has since denied the Heckler and said, “We have no control over bystanders or even our people.”

“I can’t be responsible for the behavior of good or bad people. But one thing I want to say is that as a person I respect the opinions of everyone present, even those with opposite views. ”

Protesters from a local organization called REOPEN NC are gathering to put pressure on North Carolina’s governor, Roy Cooper, to re-open the state in Raleigh, NC on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images)

“Do I think current people should make fun of these healthcare workers? Of course not. This is a lack of respect and does not represent our movement. ”

Brown said that during her work she was personally affected by the coronavirus, which is one of the reasons she decided to stand on their side and against reopening the state.

“Patients die without family because Covid has strict rules regarding no visitors. Only a nurse by their side. I held enough hands when people die without family, “she said.

“The old ones will die anyway,” I heard it yesterday. Would they say that if it was their parent? Would they say that if it was their grandfather?

On Thursday, North Carolina confirmed over 7,700 cases of Covid-19 and at least 275 deaths caused by the virus.