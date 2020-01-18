Protesters and police clash in Beirut during Anger Week over the financial crisis

January 18 (UPI) – Hundreds of protesters were arrested in Lebanon this week and gassed to tears when protests against the country’s financial crisis became violent.

Approximately 352 people were arrested in Beirut during a “week of anger” by the country’s political class and banks, who have blamed protesters for Lebanon’s worst financial crisis in decades.

Demonstrators have demonstrated since October 17, but have increased this week due to delays in forming a new cabinet to deal with the economic crisis.

This week they protested in front of banks, calling for an end to corruption, which they claim has enriched a few at the expense of the rest of the country.

On Saturday, protesters shouted, “We won’t pay the price” as they headed from different areas of Beirut toward the city center, but before they got together, some demonstrators threw stones, signs, and branches at security forces.

The security forces then used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. This week they demonstrated frustrated in front of the banks about the politics of the crisis.

“If nothing changes, life (in Lebanon) is not worth living. We are in an economic crisis and they (politicians) have shown that they really failed. We have nothing,” said a demonstrator near Martyrs’ Square in Center of Beirut Al Jazeera.

In recent years, the central bank of Lebanon has raised interest rates to attract depositors, but with no effect.

At the same time, local banks started channeling customers’ money to the central bank to take advantage of high interest rates, but the currency’s value was destabilized and the Lebanese pound plummeted.

Workers’ salaries have dropped and food and goods prices have risen, with individuals worried that their savings will be wiped out.

Banks have informally limited the amount customers can withdraw, which has created public anger and regular confrontation between customers and bank employees.

“You can’t fix it. You lied about how much you have saved, and now it shows,” said Nour Jadid, a 23-year-old who works in marketing during a Thursday night protest outside the Lebanese central bank’s Independent in Great Britain. “That’s why we have this crisis. We no longer trust them.”

With a debt ratio of 152 percent, Lebanon is one of the most indebted countries in the world. In the 2016 budget, interest payments made up almost half of government spending.

According to the World Bank, the poverty rate in Lebanon could rise from one third to half if the crisis is not resolved.

The last government resigned on 29 October under pressure from demonstrators, but worked as a caretaker until a new cabinet was formed.

This can be a complicated process in the Lebanese system, in which officials try to maintain the balance between the country’s political parties and religious beliefs.

Protesters want to abolish the old system and staff the government with impartial experts who can lead the country out of the current crisis.