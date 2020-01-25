Protesters call for action against damaged hotel

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Dozens of protesters marched from the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel on the edge of the French Quarter to City Hall on Friday, demanding that something be done about the hotel and that the two bodies that are still inside should be recovered.

The Hard Rock Hotel was under construction when it partially collapsed on October 12, sending clouds of dust into the air, killing three people and injuring dozens. The bodies of two of the three workers who died are still in the remains of the building, which city officials intend to use implosion to remove in March.

People in the city were outraged earlier this week when a tarpaulin shifted to the construction site and revealed the remains of one of the dead workers. The tarp has been replaced since then, but it sparked cries for greater accountability.

“We have two people trapped in this building. At the moment, their families are not closed. They are exposed, ”said Trey Monaghan, who organized the Friday protest. “It’s terrible what happened.”

Dozens of people stood in front of the town hall and held signs. One sign read: “Respect the families, return the corpses”, another read: “Shame!”

City councilor Jason Williams also turned to the crowd, asking in particular why a worker who had been in the building after the collapse was later deported.

Border police arrested Ramirez Palma two days after he fell several floors when the upper floors of the hotel project collapsed. Occupational safety lawyers had hoped he could stay in the United States to make it easier for the federal government to investigate the collapse.

“It sends a message to other witnesses who may be whistleblowers to tell us what happened there to be silent. It’s not fair, ”Williams told the crowd.

A week after the hotel’s partial collapse, officials used controlled demolitions to shoot down two cranes that had bent uncertainly over the remains of the building. However, it was more problematic to develop a plan to demolish the rest of the building, which is located in a central trade corridor. It is currently planned to subject the building to a controlled implosion in mid-March.

Implosion was considered and rejected in the weeks after the collapse. But earlier this month, officials said the implosion plan was back in force. It was considered safer to have the structure dismantled than workers.

When the implosion plan was announced, Cantrell said the decision was made in consultation with the project owners, insurers, and families of the two workers, the remains of which have not yet been recovered. She said the new plan means that once the remains are found, they will be handed over to families more quickly.