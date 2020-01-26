Protesters flare up coronavirus quarantine

Demonstrators set fire to the lobby of a new Hong Kong residential building that the authorities wanted to use as a quarantine facility for the corona virus outbreak.

The fire on Sunday was later put out by the firefighters and the damage appeared to be limited to the lobby area. Hundreds of riot police also moved in and arrested at least one person.

As fears of the virus outbreak increase, there has been a growing demand that the Hong Kong government block the financial center's border with mainland China to minimize the risk of infection.

Earlier in the afternoon, hundreds of regular citizens had blocked the streets leading to the building with bricks and other waste in protest of plans to convert the building to a quarantine zone, as the number of confirmed cases in the city had increased to six.

A 28-year-old resident said the property was too close to the houses.

“We are unhappy with the government choosing this settlement as a (quarantine) separation village because it is very close to a residential area and a primary school,” said the resident.

The outbreak of the coronovirus from the Chinese city of Wuhan put further pressure on the hotly contested authorities in Hong Kong, which have so far refused to categorically block the influx of mainland visitors across multiple country borders.

However, direct train and flight connections to and from Wuhan were discontinued.

The Hong Kong authorities had previously announced that the Fai Ming Estate, an uninhabited public property in Fanling, would be converted into makeshift apartments to “watch close contacts without symptoms if necessary.”

However, after the protest, the government said in a statement that it would stop “related preparatory work at the Fai Ming Estate.”

Hong Kong health officials said 107 people are currently in quarantine and 77 cases are suspected.

There have been numerous protests in Hong Kong over the past seven months, focusing on relations between Hong Kong and mainland China. The protesters scolded what they saw as growing interference from Beijing. (AP)

The new coronavirus’ ability to spread is increasing and infections may continue to increase, the Chinese national health commission said on Sunday (local time). Nearly 2,000 people in China were infected and 56 were killed by the disease.