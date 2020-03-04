protesters-gather-at-richard’s-bar-demanding-justice-for-barista-stabbed-to-dying-there-final-thirty-day-period

Protesters gathered outdoors Richard’s Bar in West City Tuesday evening to demand justice for Kenneth Paterimos, the 23-year-aged barista who was stabbed to death outdoors the bar final thirty day period.

Paterimos’ spouse and children claims the suspect in the killing — 30-yr-outdated Thomas Tansey — yelled a homophobic slur at Paterimos in advance of stabbing him several occasions outside the bar, which Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed witnesses at the scene confirmed.

An arrest warrant is out for Tansey in connection with the assault as of Saturday. However he was taken into custody at the scene of the attack on Feb. 21, he was afterwards produced without the need of fees following boasting self-defense, police explained.

Family of Kenneth Paterimos, stand in front of Richard’s Bar, demanding justice, Tuesday, March three, 2020. Kenneth was fatally stabbed outside the house Richard’s Bar final month. Tyler LaRiviere/Solar-Situations

At the bar Tuesday night time, family members and pals tried using to enter to host a vigil for Paterimos, but the doorways were being locked. They chanted “justice for Kenny” as a law enforcement existence grew.

Anthony Clark, a candidate working for Illinois’ 7th Congressional District, which includes Richard’s Bar at 491 N. Milwaukee Ave., decried Tansey’s original launch and urged the mourners gathered exterior to “continue to use pressure” to see that Tansey is arrested, billed and convicted in Paterimos’ murder.

“The stress is on us. Justice is not likely to occur to us,” Clark mentioned outside the house the bar Tuesday night time.

“I assure you — I am a black male, I am a teacher, I am a prospect. If I stood outside of an establishment that is predominately white and I stabbed another person to demise, I would have in no way been launched, and really actually I would have been convicted right before we even experienced a demo.”

Inevitably, law enforcement attempted to break up the group, and began blocking the door to Richard’s Bar. At a person point, dozens of officers developed a barrier among protesters and the bar.

Paterimos’ loved ones introduced posters demanding justice for the slain 23-yr-old, together with a memorial poster board lined in pics of their cherished a single for attendees to sign.

Court information present Tansey is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who was convicted of battery 3 yrs back right after he pulled a gun on a guy in the northwest suburbs and tackled him to the ground.