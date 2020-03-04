protesters-interrupt-former-vp-joe-biden’s-super-tuesday-speech-in-los-angeles

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES — A pair of anti-dairy marketplace protesters rushed onto the stage as former Vice President Joe Biden was providing remarks in Los Angeles and celebrating his string of Super Tuesday victories.

With his spouse, Dr. Jill Biden, standing along with him, the former VP was in the middle of his speech at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Centre when an unidentified woman stormed the system.

What the female was shouting was unclear as a man grabbed her from powering and dragged her away.

A instant later, yet another lady climbed up to the phase waving two handheld indicators — a Biden 2020 campaign indication and another with an graphic of a cow and the words and phrases “Enable DAIRY DIE.”

She much too was forcibly dragged offstage by Symone Sanders, a senior aide to Joe Biden, right after briefly getting intercepted by Jill Biden.

“I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday,” Sanders later tweeted.

The protesters have been evidently the same ones who ran onstage through a Sen. Bernie Sanders function various weeks back.

Joe Biden does not at the moment have Magic formula Company defense. The protesters have been taken out by users of his non-public stability and workers.