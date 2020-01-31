Protesters interrupt LA district attorney’s debate on police arrests

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES – A protest broke out during a debate Wednesday for the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Race, following the candidate’s response to the rate of incarceration for people of color.

Protesters interrupted outgoing President Jackie Lacey, chanting “Jackie Lacey must leave”. The demonstration broke out during the candidate’s response to the rate of incarceration of people of color.

At least two people had to be removed from the public at the Aratani Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Lacey did not participate in last month’s debate, making Wednesday the first time that all candidates have appeared on the same debate stage.

George Gascon, Democrat and former city and county attorney for San Francisco, and Rachel Rossi, former public defender, vie for the seat. The district attorney race is described as one of the most important in the country.

The primary takes place on March 3 and early voting begins on February 3.