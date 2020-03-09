Protests against Mormon Uni’s ban on ‘homosexuality’ will hit New York

Protestants outside the LDS Temple in New York. (Fox 13)

It is against the ban on “homosexuality” at the university where Mormon churches have arrived in New York, a thousand miles away from the university itself.

Last week, Brigham Young University (BYU), Utah, resumed its anti-homosexuality campaign, declaring that “homosexuality” would not be legal.

BYU’s Honor Code, which students can be expelled for violating, stated: “Homosexuality is inappropriate and violates the Honor Code.

“Homosexuality is not just about homosexuality, but all kinds of same-sex relationships.”

In February, the entire section of the Honor Code on “homosexuality” was repealed and LGBT + students at the Mormon University celebrated by kissing gay and lesbian people in various places around the school.

But on Wednesday, March 4, the letter was sent to all students and staff by Elder Paul V Johnson, Commissioner of the Church Educational System (CES), speaking to the revised Honor Code.

The letter said: “Another change to respect the language of the Honor Code that has raised questions is to remove the section on ‘homosexuality’.

“The ethos of the church has not changed … Homosexuality cannot divorce an eternal marriage and therefore does not conform to the principles set out in the Honor Code.”

The flip-flop has been described as “cowardly”, “delusional”, “air-conditioned” and “extremely cruel”.

One student wrote on Twitter: “It’s a dangerous move. Many children drop out because they think they are safe.

“They are now on your black apostate page. False hope from false teachers.

“It’s a pity that my university did this for ruining my life.”

Demonstrations took place at the BYU exhibition, but as many people have expressed their opposition to the historic Honor Code, protests have spread to New York, a thousand miles away.

The demonstrations were filmed, and were held outside the LDS (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, now known as the Mormon temple) in New York City.

Former BYU former student Caleb Jenson told Fox 13 at the event: “We see this not as a BYU issue, but a matter of human rights.

“We stand for encouragement, and we want the BYU and the church to make a case for hiding this information.”

Tanner Forbes, a gay alumnus, added: “Once I was there, they let me into the house, and I was in trouble with a lot of things. But one of them was LGBT +… having sex.”