Protests and convictions increase after Iran announced that planes were shot down

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Iran’s admission that it has shot down a Ukrainian airliner that has killed all 176 passengers on board has sparked international outrage and protests against Iranian authorities in Tehran and other cities, including one of the detained British Ambassador.

What President Hassan Rouhani described as a “catastrophic mistake”, Iran said on Saturday that a missile was fired from the air on alert on Wednesday after Iranian missiles crashed at US targets in Iraq. Iran had denied that it had shot down the airliner for days after the crash.

Even when top Iranian officials and the military apologized, protests spread against Iranian authorities, including in the capital, Tehran, as well as in Shiraz, Esfahan, Hamedan and Orumiyeh. US President Donald Trump, who has said he doesn’t want to “change regime” in Iran, turned to Twitter to express his support for the demonstrators. He wrote: “We are closely following your protests and are inspired by your courage.”

“The Iranian government must allow human rights groups to monitor and report on facts about the ongoing protests of the Iranian people. There can be no further massacre of peaceful demonstrators and no Internet shutdown. The world is watching, ”Trump wrote in English and Farsi.

The UK Department of State confirmed late Saturday that its ambassador to Tehran had been temporarily detained by the Iranian authorities. Tehran-based news agency Tasnim said the envoy was arrested outside Amir Kabir University for several hours for instigating anti-government demonstrators.

“Arresting our ambassador in Tehran without reason or explanation is an obvious violation of international law,” Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“The Iranian government is at a crossroads. It can continue its march to pariah status with the associated political and economic isolation or take steps to defuse tensions and advance a diplomatic path, ”added Raab.

Mehdi Karroubi, a leader of the opposition Green Movement in Iran, called on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to stop handling the crashed airliner.

Foreign governments condemned the plane crash, and Ukraine demanded compensation. Canada, Ukraine and the UK, however, saw Tehran’s admission as an important first step.

“What Iran has admitted is very serious. The shooting down of a civil aircraft is terrible. Iran must take full responsibility, ”said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country had 57 citizens on board, at a press conference in Ottawa. “Canada will not rest until we get the accountability, justice and closure that families deserve.”

According to Trudeau, Rouhani has committed to working with Canadian investigators to alleviate tensions in the region and continue the dialogue.

Up to 1,000 demonstrators chanted slogans against the authorities in Tehran, the semi-official news agency Fars said in a rare report of unrest against the government.

Demonstrators snapped pictures of Qassem Soleimani, a well-known Iranian military commander, who was killed in a Trump-ordered U.S. drone attack in Iraq on January 3. Iran, however, returned the favor on Wednesday with missile attacks on US targets in Iraq, putting it on high alert for possible US reprisals when the Ukrainian plane was shot down.

Videos on Twitter showed demonstrators demanding that Khamenei should resign because of the disaster.

“Commander-in-chief resign, resign,” hundreds sang in front of the Amir Kabir University in Tehran. The footage could not be checked.

In a television speech on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he had agreed with Rouhani to start working together to decode the black boxes of the crashed plane. Zelenskiy also asked Ukraine’s international partners to be united and persistent until the investigation was completed.

Zelenskiy previously said on Twitter that recognizing Iran was a step in the right direction, but added, “The perpetrators must be held accountable.” Zelenskiy said Rouhani apologized to him on behalf of Iran.

Khamenei, who has said nothing about the crash so far, said information about the incident should be released.

The shooting down of the passenger plane intensified international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the United States and attacks. Canada and the United States had both said early on that they believed an Iranian missile might have accidentally shot the plane down.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this catastrophic mistake,” Rouhani wrote on Twitter, promising that those responsible would be prosecuted. “My thoughts and prayers go to all grieving families.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted a video on Twitter about the protests in Tehran entitled “The voice of the Iranian people is clear. They are fed up with the lies, corruption, incompetence and brutality of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a division of the Iranian military, under the Khamenei, whom he calls “kleptocracy”.

Experts said increasing international control had made it almost impossible to hide signs of a missile attack in an investigation, and Iran might feel that turning around is better than addressing growing criticism abroad and domestic grief and anger to increase The victims were Iranians of dual nationality.

Angry Iranians in Twitter asked why the plane could take off in Iran with such high tensions.

The plane, a Boeing 737-800 en route to Kiev, landed in Tehran shortly after takeoff when Iran became aware of U.S. reprisals after firing missiles at U.S. troops at Iraqi bases.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards apologized to the nation in a rare step and assumed full responsibility. Commander-in-Chief Amirali Hajizadeh said he informed the Iranian authorities about the unintended strike on Wednesday. This comment raised questions about why officials had publicly denied it for so long.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter, citing an initial armed forces investigation into the crash, that “human error in times of crisis caused by the US adventurer has resulted in disaster.”

A military statement said that the aircraft flew near a sensitive revolutionary guard at a time of high alert. Ukraine said the plane was in a normal flight corridor and the Iranian civil aviation organization said the airliner had not left its normal course.

According to Ukraine International Airlines, Iran should have closed the airport. The air carrier said he had received no signs that he was under threat and released to take off.