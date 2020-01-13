Protests for the wrath of the fallen plane in Iran, while other countries seek repair – Up News Info

Loading...

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Protesters and riot police collided in at least two cities in Iran on Monday, a third day of furious demonstrations against the country’s leaders after the government had acknowledged that they had shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing 176 people.

The protests are the latest spill of the growing regional tensions between the United States and Iran that accumulated with President Trump’s decision to kill a high-ranking Iranian general, and the Iranian missiles against US troops in Iraq in response.

After days of denial, Iran acknowledged early Saturday that it had shot down the flight of Ukraine International Airlines on Wednesday and attributed the attack to human error. But the embezzlement of the government has made many Iranians angry, already under pressure from poor economic conditions made worse by American sanctions, and some took to the streets shortly thereafter.

Videos from within Iran shared on social media on Monday showed university students in Isfahan and the capital Tehran, singing against the country’s administrative rulers while riot police were deployed nearby.

The extent of the protests and the amount of violence used to stop them were difficult to estimate due to strict restrictions on social networks and the media in the country. Videos from previous days show protesters wearing their bleeding comrades while the shots echoed in the background.

The authorities in Iran denied that the security forces had opened fire.

“In the protests, the police did not fire because police officers in the capital were instructed to be reluctant,” said Hossein Rahimi, chief of Tehran police, according to state media.

On Sunday evening, Trump warned Iran not to focus on the demonstrators. Trump considered himself an advocate for the media, which he often despised in different circumstances, and urged Iran’s leaders to allow unlimited reports.

“To the leaders of Iran: DON’T KILL YOUR PROTESTORS,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the world is watching. More importantly, the United States is watching. Switch the internet back on and let journalists roam free! Stop killing your great Iranian people!

The Ukrainian plane departed on Wednesday before sunrise on departure from Tehran on a flight to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, and just two minutes later it was hit by an anti-aircraft missile fired by an Iranian crew. Iranian troops had fired missiles at US troops in Iraq hours earlier and were alert to retaliation from the United States.

In addition to internal indignation, Iran may also face compensation claims from countries whose civilians have been killed on the aircraft, said Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko of Ukraine in an interview in Singapore on Monday.

“We have created this group of Foreign Ministers from the grieving nations. On January 16, we will meet in person in London to discuss ways, including legal ones, how we follow this and how we prosecute them, ”said Prystaiko, referring to the Iranians.

The talks would cover five nations, he said: Canada, which lost 57 civilians, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sweden and another country that did not identify it.

She and other countries insisted on greater international participation in the investigation of how the accident took place, and Prystaiko said that Tehran had agreed to deliver the aircraft’s black boxes for analysis, but had not set a date for doing so.

Prystaiko told the BBC separately in an interview on Monday that the president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, had accepted full responsibility for the accident, without trying to blame the United States for increasing escalations of general tensions. in the region.

“At least at the presidential level, none of this nonsense was mentioned,” said Prystaiko, who described Rouhani’s telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Saturday. “He tried to do everything possible to explain that it was a human mistake, that no one to be punished will escape the punishment.”

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased enormously since 2018, when Trump withdrew the United States from an international agreement that limits Iran’s nuclear program and imposed the first of a series of sanctions against Iran to punish him for what is destabilizing his government. activities throughout the Middle East.

After several attacks on US assets and allies in the Middle East in recent months, Trump ordered the assassination of Major General Qassim Suleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds forces on January 3. He led Iran’s efforts to support and lead allied militias in the region.

Among those militias is an Iraqi group that fired rockets at a military base in Iraq at the end of last month and killed an American contractor. US forces took revenge on the militia bases, killing more than two dozen hunters, and militia responded by surrounding the US embassy complex in Baghdad, breaking the perimeter wall, burning bricks, and throwing stones.

The murder of General Suleimani during a drone attack at Baghdad airport raised fears that Iran or its network of allies in the Middle East would react against the United States and its allies, possibly with a regional war.

On Wednesday, Iran responded by firing a rain of missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops, which causes damage but kills no one. The Ukrainian plane crashed after being hit by an Iranian rocket several hours later.

Anton Troianovski has contributed reports from Kiev, Ukraine.