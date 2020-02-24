[protests-in-chile-hit-latam’s-major-songs-competition]

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performs for the duration of the 61st Vina del Mar Global Track Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile February 23, 2020. — AFP pic

SANTIAGO, Feb 24 — Countless numbers of protesters armed with stones, sticks and Molotov cocktails clashed with law enforcement yesterday as Latin America’s greatest new music festival opened, in the most recent spurt of a 4-month previous wave of grassroots anger in excess of economic inequality and other woes.

Law enforcement blocked the entrance to a park where by the competition was staying held in Vina del Mar, a seaside resort about 120 kilometres west of Santiago.

Officers employed a helicopter and a balloon with surveillance cameras and drove again the protesters by firing water cannon and tear gasoline.

“Vandals and criminals are striving to do destruction just 4 blocks from the entrance to the pageant. But every little thing is below command,” Jorge Martinez, the Valparaiso regional governor, instructed the 24-hour point out news channel.

Soon after failing to get into the pageant grounds, protesters attacked nearby shops and the renowned O’Higgins Hotel where by lots of festival artists commonly remain. Tear gas drifting as a result of the lodge compelled several friends to flee. The protesters also burned at least 7 automobiles.

Even with the formal optimism, the festival’s classic Hollywood-model crimson carpet opening, just one of Chile’s most viewed televised activities, was cancelled.

The group was ready to enter a few and a fifty percent several hours ahead of the begin of the present soon after submitting through two security fences mounted in at minimum four blocks close to the park.

Multiple Grammy-winner Ricky Martin, thanks to perform at the festival, reported it was “important to let the leaders of our international locations know what we will need, provided we do so in an orderly way.”

At the height of the protests, Martin tackled a message to Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera on social media: “You have to know that the will of a folks is highly regarded, is obeyed, is fulfilled. Pay attention to your individuals.”

Considering that authorities introduced a modest hike in metro fares in the money Santiago on Oct 18, extra than 30 folks have died in protests which mushroomed in an outlet for broader discontent over social and financial inequality and rejection of conservative billionaire Pinera and his govt.

A nationwide referendum on altering the constitution, which dates back again to the era of armed service dictator Augusto Pinochet in the 70s and 80s, is set for April. — AFP