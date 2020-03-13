Protomartyr announces new album “Ultimate Success Today”

Protomartyr released details of its first new album in three years, as well as a new single and tour dates.

“Reissue of the first album made me think about time and its final completion,” – said the singer Joe Casey in a new press release. “Listening” No Passion All Technique “one more time, I felt hope for the introduction and long-term future, but also recognize that it may be for us” thing. “

“So when it came time to write” Ultimate Success Today “, I remembered the first urgency and how it was lapel of my current buckwheat with the way I feel bad myself lately. Was it a painful sense of color as I belong to the state of the world or the other way around? “

The group also shared the “Processed By The Boys”, the first single that preceded the “Ultimate Success Today”. Watch the video below.

The group will play a string of dates the United States and Europe, including two sold-out nights in London in Peckham Audio April 27 and April 28 The Lexington.

“The ultimate success of today” is due out my 29 through Domino. The comfortable examination of their latest album, “The relatives of the origin” in 2017, the NME said: “As soon as America crumbles, Protomartyr have proven that they can be this mat, flowering in the dark times that we live – and continues to thrive in terrible times. and vitally important group. “

The track listing for “Ultimate Success Today”:

01. “A day without end”

02. “Processed boys”

03. “I – you now”

04. “Afaryst”

05. “June 21”

06. “Michigan hammers”

07. “tranquilizer”

08. “Modern business hymns”

09. “Bridge and crown”

10. “The worm in the sky”