Proton registers 8,506 new registrations in January | money

The Proton X70 continues to maintain its position as segment leader with a total of 1,367 registered units. – Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, February 3 – Proton had a total of 8,506 new registrations in January this year. This corresponds to an increase of 20.2 percent over the same period last year and marks the most successful January turnover in four years.

The national car maker also saw an increase in its market share compared to the same period in the previous year of 4.9 percent to 19.5 percent.

“Despite the short month due to the Chinese New Year holidays, the company held up well in line with expectations as it maintained its second place,” a statement said today.

The Proton X70 continues to maintain its position as market leader with a total of 1,367 units registered, while the Saga continues to account for half of total sales with 3,871 units sold, an increase of 72 percent over the same period last year.

“The Persona, Iriz and Exora models also performed well compared to January 2019. In particular, the Persona models almost doubled with 2,109 units delivered to customers. This corresponds to an increase of 84 percent over the corresponding period.

“At the same time, the Iriz has almost quintupled with 785 units sold and increased by 465 percent,” he added. – Bernama