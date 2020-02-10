Proton X70 2020 phase-out unveils five major changes | journey

Proton will shortly launch the locally assembled version of the X70. – Image via SojaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, February 10th – The Proton X70 is just over a year old and Proton will shortly launch the locally mounted version. In the run-up to the start, we now get a clear insight into the new functions thanks to a leak released on a Facebook page.

New badge and color

The new Proton X70 2020 gets a new color. – Image via SojaCincau

According to The Ajerul, the new Proton X70 2020 gets a new color that looks like Honda’s modern steel metallic option. In the photo above it looks a bit like gun metal. The exterior is optically unchanged except for the new round Proton logo on the grill.

7-speed DCT

The new round logo is also on the steering wheel and the new X70 has a new gear lever that is similar to that of BMW. – Image via SojaCincau

The new round logo is also on the steering wheel and the new X70 has a new gear lever that resembles BMWs. The biggest mechanical upgrade for the CKD SUV is the 7-speed dual clutch transmission. The car also has an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

According to Paul Tan, the new Geely transmission is a wet clutch that releases 15 Nm of torque from the current 1.8-liter turbo engine. Geely’s DCT has been reported to meet Volvo’s stricter durability requirements and is designed to last more than 350,000 km.

No more AWD, new premium option without sunroof

The full list of variant options has also been published and it seems that no AWD option is currently offered for the executive variant. The 2020, Standard, Executive, Premium and Premium X models are available with front-wheel drive. The only difference between Premium and Premium X is a panoramic sunroof. Interestingly, the engine is marked as new, but it’s still a 1.8-liter TGDi petrol engine. The current engine generates 135 kW (181 hp) and a torque of 285 Nm.

Electric tailgate and seat ventilation

The rear seat backrest is new for 2020 and is available in the entire range. From the executive version, there is an electric tailgate and ventilation for the front seats. The premium model also has an electric tailgate, but has an additional foot sensor. Similar to last year’s model, the X70 Premium offers a comprehensive driver assistance system, 19-inch alloy wheels, nappa leather and a 9-speaker setup with subwoofer.

The Proton X70 2020 will be introduced shortly and we expect the price to be somewhat similar to the current CBU models. The current X70 Standard 2WD costs RM99,800, the Premium 2WD of the top class RM123,800. – Soy Cincau