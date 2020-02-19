[provide-me-the-horizon-fork-out-tribute-to-spice-women-at-brit-awards]

Convey Me The Horizon at very last night’s BRIT awards (Impression credit rating: Joe Maher – Getty)

Carry Me The Horizon were being attendees at last night’s BRIT awards ceremony at The O2 in London.

The band have been shortlisted in the Very best Group class – and despite the fact that Foals took residence the trophy, the Sheffield heroes established tongues wagging for the reason that of what they were being putting on.

Oli Sykes and co. made the decision to pay tribute to the Spice Women by matching their style alternatives with what Terrifying, Sporty, Baby, Ginger and Posh had been donning at the BRIT awards back again in 1997 when they clinched victory in the Finest Video and Finest Solitary groups.

In a nod to the absence of girls on the shortlist, Provide Me The Horizon tweeted a picture of themselves and Spice Women with the caption: “Girl electric power.”

Final 12 months, Convey Me The Horizon recorded the track Ludens for Video clip Kojima’s hit PlayStation four movie game Loss of life Stranding.

The track also appeared on the formal soundtrack Demise Stranding – Timefall: Authentic Music From The Globe Of Demise Stranding which also feartured artists together with Chvrches, The Neighbourhood, Flora Funds and Big Lazer & Khalid.

Deliver Me The Horizon have many live reveals prepared above the coming months, kicking off with an visual appearance at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on Could 15.

The Spice Ladies at the BRIT awards in 1997 (Impression credit rating: Dave Benett – Getty)

