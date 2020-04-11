PS5 DualSense proves that Sony is still beating the next generation

DualSense – another successful premiere on PS5 (photo: Sony)

The reader analyzes the social media response to the DualSense controller and what it says about the Xbox’s next generation chances of success.

Until now, we’ve all seen the images of the DualSense PlayStation 5 controller and once Sony decided to change the look of its joypad. It is still not particularly revolutionary – color it in black, as many fans have decided, and it still looks very similar to the old design – but it immediately became the second most-liked Instagram post in the history of games, after the PlayStation 5 discovery of the logo.

Although the PlayStation 5 logo is boring in itself, it has managed to get 5.37 million likes. When I write this text, DualSense has 4.5 million and will probably beat the logo eventually. By comparison, the Xbox X series has revealed that the actual console, not just the logo, has only 1.0 million likes.

I don’t intend this feature to turn into another kick against Xbox, but given that players love to shout at each other with numbers, I think such characters are much more eloquent than the entire conversation about teraflops and other technobabbles. When it comes to mass market attractiveness and brand recognition, PlayStation is ahead of Xbox. I’m not sure what Microsoft plan to do about it.

Apparently, Xbox has lost the huge popularity of this generation, and the situation is even worse worldwide because something like Instagram posts will be very biased compared to American and English-speaking fans, where Xbox is the most popular. In Japan, the Xbox brand does not matter, and even in continental Europe it is lost three times compared to PlayStation.

It is frustrating that as a person who liked a lot of what Microsoft did for the industry, the problems with the Xbox were always the same and they never really did anything about it. Console design and marketing is too aggressively American, as are the games it plays. The old ShooterBox complaint is still so common because it is largely true when it comes to exclusive games and the fact that it often lacks many Japanese titles.

Microsoft had three, now four, generations to solve this problem, and yet even during recent developer purchases, none of them came from either North America or the United Kingdom. Either they don’t understand the problem, which seems impossible, or for some reason they just … gave up? Which also doesn’t make much sense.

They offered Sony so little competition that it could become their best weapon: that Sony was put to sleep by a false sense of security that they would not make the right effort now. There is even some evidence that this is true, considering how little Sony has revealed so far, their lack of attempts to make the technical specification live broadcast in any case interesting for normal people, as well as promises about backward compatibility that still they lag far behind the Xbox.

Game Pass and Project xCloud seem to be much better than anything similar Sony can offer. But the fact that the console is better on paper does not mean that it will sell more. Because we know that pure power has nothing to do with how effective the console is, the fact that dedicated players know that Xbox has better services does not necessarily mean that ordinary people will know or care about it.

It is tempting to say that Microsoft should focus on better marketing and better exclusivity because these are areas where Sony dominates today, but the truth is that they need to do everything better. They have to push things where they have an advantage, such as Game Pass and xCloud, but they also do better with things where they were traditionally bad, as well as things for which they just stopped doing all of this – for example, exclusive games.

This is a huge task and I have no idea if they will be able to do it. However, regardless of whether they operate in public, privately must understand that they are weaker and far ahead of the pack leader. They will have to fight their lives to make progress in the next generation, and I still don’t see any real evidence that they are preparing for it.

