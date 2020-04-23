PSA: New character error in messages causing iOS devices to crash

There seems to be a new character-related error in Messaging, Mail, and other apps that could cause iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch to crash when receiving a particular string.

Picture from Twitter

In this case, the string contains the Italian flag emoticons and Sindhi characters, and the system appears to crash when you receive an incoming notification of the characters causing the problem.

Based on information shared on Reddit, the string appeared on Telegram, but can also be found on Twitter.

These types of device-specific crashes are common and often common, leading to a significant number of people on a faulty iPhone, iPad, or Mac. For example, in 2018, a Telugu-language string spread across the Internet, hitting thousands of devices before Apple addressed the issue during an iOS update.

Often, these characters cannot be prevented from causing crashes and freezes when received by a malicious person, and crashes caused by notifications often cause the operating system to restart, and in some cases it is necessary to restore a device in DFU mode.

MacRumors readers should be aware that such an error is being marketed, and for those who are particularly concerned that this error affects notifications, turning off notifications can mitigate the effects. Apple usually fixes these character errors from a few days to a week.

(Thank you, Aaron!)

. (TagsToTranslate) Apple (s) Rumors