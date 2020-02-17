[psg-with-abundant-talent-even-without-neymar,-states-dortmund’s-favre]

Borussia Dortmund’s coach Lucien Favre reacts throughout the Bundesliga match with SC Paderborn in Dortmund November 22, 2019. — AFP pic

DORTMUND, Feb 17 — Paris St Germain have an abundance of talent and the likely absence of Brazilian Neymar does not make them considerably less harmful, Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre stated in advance of their Champions League last 16 first leg tomorrow.

Ahead Neymar has been sidelined for months with a rib injury and he also skipped their 4-4 attract in Ligue 1 from struggling Amiens on Saturday, alongside with several other vital gamers who ended up rested.

“They have so many gamers with good qualities and they defeat True Madrid (in the group phase) even devoid of Neymar,” Favre informed a news meeting these days.

The French workforce defeat Authentic 3- in Paris while drawing two-2 in the 2nd video game in Spain.

“Neymar is obviously a great player but so is (Kylian) Mbappe and (Angel) Di Maria. I can identify at least 10 players on that staff with massive likely,” Favre extra.

Dortmund will have to be at their defensive ideal if they are to include the French side’s velocity, just as they were in their four- Bundesliga gain above Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

“If Neymar plays tomorrow and I am rather guaranteed he is likely to engage in, then we have to just take care of him,” Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel reported.

“But they have so a lot of excellent players we have to be compact and we have to defend as a team and truly be potent.”

The next leg is in Paris on March 11. — Reuters