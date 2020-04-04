PSNI arrest 3 gentlemen in Crossmaglen place

Update

3 men have been arrested by police in the North right after two ATMs were stolen from banking institutions in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

The PSNI arrested the 3 males and the two ATMs have been recovered.

The money machines were being taken from Ulster Bank and AIB branches in the most important avenue place in the early hours of this early morning.

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan counseled the actions of the Gardaí and the PSNI in responding to the theft of two ATMs in Dundalk.

He mentioned: “I am happy to see both equally law enforcement expert services doing work so closely jointly throughout the border to examine this theft and want to commend them for their swift reaction and near cooperation.

“Both services are doing work flat out in tough situations to aid safeguard and help the community at this hard time and, as usually, they ought to have our guidance and cooperation.

“I would talk to any member of the public with details to speak to the Gardaí at Dundalk.”

The a few men are aged 24, 29, 57 and have been arrested by the PSNI in the Crossmaglen place on suspicion of handling stolen residence.

Two ATMs had been also recovered in the again of a discarded trailer in the Mullabawn region, although it is unclear at this phase if equally are intact.

In a statement, the Gardaí reported a Volkswagen Amorak SUV and a 2014 registered Mercedes pink saloon auto still left Dundalk with the two ATMs in a trailer.

The Garda Air Help helicopter and Garda Armed Guidance Device attended the scene and coordinated with PSNI models in a cross border pursuit.

Two Garda motor vehicles sustained minimal destruction but no injuries ended up noted.

The scenes are now preserved in the Dundalk spot and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are desirable for any person with information in relation to this investigation to make contact with them at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 2938 8400 or the Garda Private Line on 1800 666 111.

Previously: Two ATMS specific in early early morning Co Louth raid

ATM raiders have targetted two dollars machines at all around 3.20am this early morning in Dundalk, Co.Louth.

It is not apparent however it if they managed to steal money from both of the ATMs at Ulster Financial institution and AIB.

The machines are both shut to Dundalk Courthouse.

The burglars established cars and trucks on fireplace at both equally entrances to Dundalk Garda Station to prevent Gardaí from responding to the incident.

The raiders had been intercepted by associates of the Garda Armed Assist Device and following a pursuit crossed the border into Northern Eire.

Gardaí say the procedure is ongoing with their colleagues in the PSNI.