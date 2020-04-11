PSNI investigates two flights in transit to Belfast

Northern police call witnesses to two armed robberies of silver in public transport vehicles in West Belfast on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 10:10 a.m., PSNI received reports that a man with a knife had threatened a cash transit worker outside a supermarket on Kennedy Way.

The man fled with a crate which he dropped a short distance before fleeing into a white Peugeot 208 car allegedly driven by an accomplice.

A PSNI statement said the gunman was described as being in his late 20s, about 175 cm (5 ft 9), thin build, and wearing a dark baseball cap and a zip-up jacket light in color.

Shortly after, it was reported that a man, armed with a knife, had threatened an employee in cash transit outside a store on Glen Road.

He left with a box in a white Peugeot 208 car on Glen Road in the direction of the Monagh bypass.

Sgt-Detective McCallum said, “We are investigating a link between these incidents and I appeal to all who witnessed these incidents or to those who have seen a white Peugeot car driven irregularly in the area this morning to call detectives at 101 citing the reference 604 or 608. 04/11/20. I know that a number of members of the public were in the area when these incidents took place and I would also be grateful to anyone with mobile phone images or to any driver with dash cameras in the area in the area this morning to check out their images and get in touch if they have recorded images that could help.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak out and stop the crime.”