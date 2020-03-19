PUBG Mobile Lite Apk (v0.16.0) + Obb Data + Graphic Tool Download

Hi! PUBG Mobile Gamer’s If You Are Looking For Download PUBG Mobile Lite Apk (v0.16.0) + Obb Data + Graphic Tool to Download with Compressed Data, then congratulations on getting to the right page. On this page, we’ll know what the specialty of PUBG Mobile Lite Android and its version of Mod Apk gives you one click Fastest CDN drive connection for easy download PUBG Mobile Lite Android survival game and action games.

The name of the game

PUBG Mobile Lite Apk

Version for Android

2.0.3 and higher

Category

Action

user reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars

Current version

v0.16.0

Last update

March 19, 2020

Size

Downloading

What is the specialty of PUBG Mobile Lite Apk

Pub Mobile Lite is here! Built on Unreal Engine 4, this version of Pub Mobile is also compatible with other devices and is optimized for low-RAM devices without compromising the gaming experience that has attracted millions of fans around the world. For Mobile Mobile Lite for 40 players, a small map has been created, which is a fast paced game that still plays the traditional pub style!

1. Pub Mobile Lite

2 × 2 km island parachute richly graphically rich for 40 players to clear the winner for all Players must manipulate hands, vehicles and supplies while standing in the last field forever. Prepare yourself on the ground, surmount yourself and survivor .. This battle is crying!

2. High quality graphics and HD sound

The powerful Unreal Engine creates a barley visual scene with 4 amazing extensions, realistic game effects and a huge HD map that is ideal for War Royale. Immerse yourself in the world when you play with high quality sound and rich 3D sound effects.

3. Realistic weapons

Choose from a continuous growing arsenal with deadly firearms, righteous weapons and throws, continuous realistic ballistic and travel trajectories that give you the opportunity to shoot, kill or consume your opponents. Oh, and the PUBG signature pan? We have a frying pan.

4. Team with friends

Invite you to coordinate your war plan through voice chat and connect with friends to make the right attack on your enemies.

5. Fair game environment

Powerful anti-cheating mechanisms provide a fun and impartial environment for all Pb Mobile Light players.

Not only the game This fight cries.

Contact us

The game is still in beta testing and the gaming experience may change in the final version. Your progress will be moved to future beta tests.

If you like the game, join the discussion at Pub Mobile Light Official Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pubgmobilelite

What’s new in the latest update

1. Varenga Spring Update:

Under some Cherry Blossom trees you will find picnic baskets with eruption weapons and paint grenades.

Flare Gun: Invokes an air drop

Paint Grenades: Splashes enemies with spring colors

Map: Added shelter (with resources) to the north, fine tuned industrial area to the factory to the southwest.

Main menu updated to spring theme.

2. New Features: Firearms Upgrades! Level up with your firearms.

3. New languages: Arabic, Hindi, French and Spanish.

What the user says about PUBG Mobile Lite Game

1. user-: Um, my only thing I want to know here is that … HOW TO GET THIS BUCKS THINGS IF WE HAVE NO MONEY ON OUR CREDIT CARD OR CREDIT / DEBIT CARD ??? BTW game is like pubg or any battle royal, yet it is a comparison of graphics. It has the best graphics other than Free Fire or any royal battle, and thanks to your thumb for the low-end device you get your thumb up. We appreciate your game.

2. user-: I only give two stars, bcoz developers just want more people to play the game. There is only one map that makes players bored. There is no pub lite event, no RP rises, no good costumes, etc. My network connection is very good, but it doesn’t open many times. I think there’s a problem with the server. Developers should not think about the size of the game, they should improve it.

3. user-: I like what you did Tencent… it’s better than the official cell phone… and if I were you I would add different things like a slot for clothes like gloves, belt, coat, shoes or something that really likes PUBG … Don ‘I don’t want to do it like ROS… You took it to be like PUBG… not overall performance but gameplay… a lot of stuff in official PUBG disappeared as Add-Ons and Focus in scoping… And LoL Vehicle is too hard not like in the official game … Just like what I said earlier … it’s better than mobile … And add the first person here and also to Driving … add a small version of the desert map (forgotten name) and the sanhok map.

How to download / install PUBG Mobile Lite Game

1) First, you need to open File Manager on your phone and go to that path: File manager / Android / data / And create a new folder and rename it to com.tencent.iglite, then you must extract Obb data in com.tencent.elite folder.

2) When you have to extract obb data into com.tencent.elite folder you need to install PUBG Mobile Lite Apk.

3) After installing the game, simply start the game and enjoy it. (Remember to turn on your Internet connection)

Provided Mod Features Apk

Obb Data

Obb Data Download a graphical tool with compressed data

Download PUBG Mobile Lite Apk now

Download your game Mod

Tips for professionals -:

If you have any problems installing a game or downloading a game file, you can ask us in the comment box. We will help you as soon as possible. Thanks for downloading and continuing your visit at gotechdaily.com.