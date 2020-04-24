PUBG that adds bots to public matches on the console public Eurogamernet

This is almost inevitable: once a multiplayer game has been out for a while, experienced players try to pull it to a point where new players can’t keep up. The situation is the same with PUBG, which has now developed a player base so that they can be flattened before new skills are improved.

“We have seen our players’ general skill levels increase significantly over the last three years, ”PUBG Corp explained in a blog post today. “We often see a lot of new players being fired early without being hit – and often without any damage.”

This is a serious problem for developers who want to keep their live service games popular, as the skill gap can alienate new players who need to be fresh in the pool. And so, to solve the problem of skill gap, PUBG is adding bots to its public matches on the console.

“You’ve been telling us for some time that skill-enhancing skills are creating an increasingly challenging environment for some of our players, and now we’re ready to talk about our plans to help,” Pub Corp explained. “We have decided to introduce bots with update 7.1 in an effort to provide players with more ways to earn their skills and fully enjoy what has been offered by PUBG.”

Console Players: With update 7.1 we are introducing bots for public match matches.

Read the full details and our intent behind this addition in our latest God letter: https: //t.co/DVUfSaazhF

To guarantee players that the bots will be properly programmed, BOBG said a little about how bots are implemented. The navigation mess will ensure that bots detect environmental hazards rather than throwing up high shells like lemmings, and PUBG’s bots “also consider bullet physics when shooting.”

“This means that players will be able to dodge the bullets of the bots if they perform the same tactics as in any other shooting. But of course, the computer will be better at calculating the bullet trajectory, so the system is set to ensure that the accuracy of the bots varies by range.”

And finally, as the game progresses, the quality of the loot thrown by the bots will increase, meaning that the pool of loot should be balanced, and no bots will be able to bring you SKS as soon as they touch the ground on foot.

PUBG hopes the introduction of bots will help new players get a “full battle royale experience”, but there’s some good news for veteran players worried about facing dozens of bots. According to the blog post, if you “have a higher MMR the less likely you are to get involved in bots”, then next month the ranked system will get an upgrade, which has no bots.

Despite these efforts to reassure players, many seem to be already upset about the idea of ​​introducing bots. One reason is that the people you know have been seen mitigating the joyous combat experience of facing an island that is perfect. Another frequently broadcast concern, which PUBG Corporation tried to address in a blog post, is that bot behavior can often be silly and somewhat immersive-breaking, so these things should be well implemented.

Pubji is not the first battle to put bots on consoles: Fortnight had already taken a leap last year, and according to our news editor Tom Phillips, this differs from the choice of player bots on the skill level that are “designed” to hit those who would otherwise get nothing “, NPC On bots that “often attack messages with deadly consequences”.

Pubji Mobile has also had bots for many days, and from my experience they were unfortunately easily found: they would move fast around buildings and down, they would stay in place until you shoot near them. Ground. Let’s hope PUBG’s console bots are a little smarter.