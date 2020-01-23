Public doubts Senate trial will reveal – Boston Herald

By HANNAH FINGERHUT and AAMER MADHANI

WASHINGTON (AP) – Americans are deeply divided across party lines as to whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office, and they doubt whether the Senate accusation process will do anything to change their mind, according to a poll of the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

In general, the public is slightly more inclined to say that the Senate should condemn Trump and remove it from its position than to say that it should not, 45% to 40%. But a significant percentage, 14%, says they don’t know enough to have an opinion.

Americans on both sides of the debate say they feel their opinion strong, and three-quarters say it is not very likely or not at all likely that the process will introduce new information that would change their mind.

Linda Valenzuela, 46, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, leans democrat and says she is sure that Trump has acted unlawfully by forcing Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the activities of former vice president Joe Biden, a political rival of Trump, and his son Hunter in the Eastern European nation.

But Valenzuela also said it is “not at all likely” that during the trial she will hear from the Trump defense team that would change her mind about the president.

“I know what he did was not legal,” she said.

Similarly, Jackie Perry, 59, a republican from Carrollton, Georgia, said she was sure that Trump had acted according to the law. She said she could not imagine that her position on Trump would change because of evidence or testimony presented during the trial.

Perry, who cast her first round of voting for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, said her opinion about the president is shaped by how he deals with the economy. The national unemployment rate is 3.5% and has been hovering around a low of 50 years for months.

“This is a person who has helped our country, I think, more than any president,” Perry said. “He has done so much for us. Our economy is flourishing for the first time in many years. Wherever you go, there are ‘help wanted’ signs. Our country is coming back. That is the most important thing for me.”

About 8 out of 10 Republicans believe that the Senate should not condemn Trump and remove it from its position, compared to about the same proportion of Democrats who say that Trump should be sentenced and removed. In general, confidence in the Senate to conduct a fair trial against the president is limited, although Republicans rather than Democrats say it will be a fair trial.

A small majority of Republicans believe that Trump has done nothing wrong in his interactions with the President of Ukraine, although that share has fallen slightly compared to an AP-NORC poll in October – 64% compared to 54% now. About a third now think Trump has done something unethical but not illegal, while about 1 in 10 think he has done something illegal.

For comparison: about three-quarters of Democrats say that Trump has done something illegal in his interactions with Zelenskiy

Democrats brought articles of accusation against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his decision to temporarily withhold nearly $ 400 million in military aid to Ukraine last year. Democrats claim that action has been taken to push Zelenskiy to attack Hunter Biden for criminal investigation. The younger Biden had been a member of the board of a Ukrainian energy company. Officials in Ukraine have said they have not found any misconduct in the service of Hunter Biden on the board.

For Chester Trahan, Trump “used the US government mechanism for his own personal benefit as opposed to the benefit of the United States of America.” The 80-year-old democrat from Palm Coast, Florida, added, “He has more or less blackmailed an ally to get something he wants.”

Trump’s approval has remained within the narrow range that it has consistently occupied during his presidency. The new poll shows that 41% approve of its performance, similar to what it was in December and during the fall.

About half of Americans believe that Trump’s administration is cooperating too little on the process, while about 4 in 10 think the level of cooperation is pretty good.

“Everything the Democrats have done is without foundation or merit,” said Robert Feller, 67, a Republican from Millville, New Jersey. He said he approves the level of cooperation offered by the administration.

Democrats are “on a fishing expedition,” he said. “It feels like they have started a guilty verdict and are looking for a crime.”

There is broad agreement on one question: Trump must allow top employees to appear as witnesses during the trial. About 7 in 10 said that, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats.

Trump reiterated on Wednesday that he would like his top advisers to testify, but said this could lead to concerns about national security. Jay Sekulow, a personal Trump lawyer who is on his impeachment team, states that Trump’s communication with his advisers is privileged information.

“The administration is not cooperating at all,” said Andrew Collins, 31, a Democratic-leaning resident of Gainesville, Florida. He said that Trump “would be obliged to have his assistants appear as witnesses. In what kind of world do we live in which we can hear nothing of witnessing a crime? “

Perry, the Republican Trump supporter from Georgia, also said she believed top advisers should testify, but for another reason: they hold the keys to exempt the president.

“The people who are close to him work with him every day, they know what he is about and what he is trying to do for the country,” Perry said. “I think they should be able to testify. They will come there and say that he has done nothing wrong. “

The AP-NORC survey of 1,353 adults was conducted on January 16-21 using a sample from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, designed to be representative of the American population. The margin of the sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points. Respondents were first randomly selected using address-based sampling methods and were later interviewed online or by telephone.

This story has been corrected to change the spelling of Las Cruses, New Mexico, to Las Cruces, New Mexico