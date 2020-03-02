public-enemy-kicks-out-taste-flav-following-campaign-dispute

By MARK KENNEDY

NEW YORK (AP) — Community Enemy has abruptly fired founding member Flavor Flav following a general public spat above a final decision by users of the rap pioneers to accomplish at a Bernie Sanders marketing campaign celebration.

Community Enemy “will be relocating forward without Flavor Flav,” the band reported in a short statement Sunday. “We thank him for his decades of provider and wish him nicely.”

Taste Flav responded on Twitter on Monday with incredulity, composing to band chief Chuck D: “You wanna wipe out anything we’ve built about 35 a long time About POLITICS?” He scolded the rap pioneer: “I’m extremely let down in you and your decisions correct now.”

The dispute kicked off when Flavor Flav and his attorney despatched a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders’ marketing campaign on Friday, arguing that Sunday’s live performance and marketing campaign rally in Los Angeles by Public Enemy Radio experienced utilized Flavor Flav’s “unauthorized likeness, picture, and trademarked clock.”

“While Chuck is surely cost-free to express his political look at as he sees healthy — his voice on your own does not speak for Public Enemy,” the letter states. “There is no General public Enemy without the need of Taste Flav.” In Monday tweets, he known as it “misleading marketing” and said he did not want to endorse a applicant.

In the band’s assertion, the group said General public Enemy Radio — a Chuck D-led offshoot that includes DJ Lord, Jahi, and the S1Ws — would continue on to complete and will launch an album in April.

Chuck D over the weekend wrote on Twitter that his dispute with Flavor Flav stretched deep into the past and “my last straw was extended ago.”

Taste Flav not too long ago sued Chuck D, alleging he hasn’t gained a royalty check out for their music, are living exhibits or goods in a number of years.