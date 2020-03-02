[public-enemy-splits-with-taste-flav-over-bernie-sanders-rally]



FILE Picture: 62nd Grammy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 – Flavor Flav. REUTERS/Mike Blake

March 2, 2020

(Reuters) – Rap team Public Enemy has split with founder member Flavor Flav just after a dispute over the group’s choice to accomplish at a rally for U.S. presidential contender Bernie Sanders.

“Public Enemy and General public Enemy Radio will be relocating ahead devoid of Taste Flav. We thank him for his decades of support and wish him very well,” the band claimed in a statement on Sunday, soon just before showing with Sanders at a California rally.

Taste Flav and Chuck D were being founder customers in 1985 of New York-based mostly rappers Public Enemy, regarded for generating audio with a robust political concept their 1988 album “It Can take a Nation of Hundreds of thousands to Keep Us Back” is considered 1 of the genre’s most influential. Chuck D announced the offshoot Public Enemy Radio with rappers DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws on Sunday.

Flavor Flav had earlier dissociated himself from the overall look by Public Enemy at the Sanders rally, expressing that Chuck D did not converse for the band.

On Monday, he strike again at Chuck D on Twitter saying, “You simply cannot fire me … there is no General public Enemy devoid of Flavor Flav.”

“Are you kidding me proper now??? around Bernie Sanders???,” he additional. “You wanna destroy a thing we have built in excess of 35 years Around POLITICS??? all mainly because I do not wanna endorse a applicant.”

Chuck D reported on Twitter he was supporting Sanders due to the fact of his pledges to bring in common health care and childcare should the Democratic senator from Vermont be elected to the White Household in November.

“It’s no extended tolerable to just pontificate and not do shit. People gotta know, whoever they vote for isn’t likely to be Jesus,” the rapper said in an Instagram submitting.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant in Los Angeles Editing by Rosalba O’Brien and Matthew Lewis)