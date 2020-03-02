public-enemy’s-flavor-flav-slams-bernie-sanders-for-‘deceptive-marketing-and-advertising,’-but-chuck-d-has-papers-on-the-famous-hip-hop-team

Rappers Chuck D (L) and Taste Flav of Community Enemy are not on the exact same website page relating to the group’s aid of Senator Bernie Sanders. Photo: Getty Images

You just “Can’t Truss It.”

Even though Bernie Sanders’ camp has promoted that Public Enemy will execute at a rally in Los Angeles, one of the group’s most notable users is making an attempt to shut em down.



In accordance to Spin, the legendary hip hop group’s co-founder Flavor Flav slapped the senator from Vermont with a cease-and-desist letter for proclaiming that General public Enemy would be performing— arguing that only Chuck D will consider the stage at Los Angeles Convention Centre.

“Sanders has promised to ‘Fight the Power’ with hip hop icons Community Enemy — but this Rap Icon will not be doing at the Sanders Rally,” read the letter from Flav’s attorney, Matthew H. Friedman., attained by the Bob Guccione, Jr.-launched new music magazine.

“To be distinct Flav and, by extension, the [Rock and Roll] hip hop act Community Enemy with which his likeness and name have grow to be synonymous has not endorsed any political prospect in this election cycle and any recommendation to the opposite is plainly untrue,” the letter continued.

The 60-calendar year-old Prolonged Island native, who is known as the hype gentleman du jour, also charged that the Sanders campaign’s marketing resources provided “the unauthorized use of his likeness, graphic and trademarked clock,” referring to the giant timepieces that has become his signature persona.

“Sanders promises to signify everyman not the man but his grossly irresponsible managing of Chuck’s endorsement threatens to divide Public Enemy and, in so executing, without end silence a single of our nation’s loudest and most enduring voices for social alter,” the concept additional.

“If Bernie allows this misleading marketing to go on without obviously correcting the messaging … Senator Sanders will himself have played a component in whitewashing a important chapter in American History,” the letter ongoing of the 78-calendar year-previous “Democratic socialist,” who is gunning for the party’s nomination to go against Trump in November.

“Bernie, his name is Flavor Flav and he does NOT approve your information!”

Flavor Flav, born William Drayton, made it clear that he had no issue with Chuck D employing his voice to support a political bash, but built it obvious that it is not his spot to communicate for all of the “Fight The Power” performers, who acquired a Lifetime Achievement Award Grammy Award this year.

“While Chuck is surely free to express his political sights as he sees in shape — his voice alone does not speak for General public Enemy,” the letter mentioned.

“Flav is achieving out, not in the spirit of division, but for the sake of unity in the hope of preserving the integrity of the Public Enemy Movement and the religion and rely on his tens of millions of supporters around the environment have placed in him,” the letter ongoing.

But Chuck D isn’t having Flavor Flav’s antics in stride.

In simple fact, he aired out his former crack-using spouse in rhyme out to the web-site HipHopDX.

“Flavor chooses to dance for his funds and not do benevolent work like this,” he wrote in a statement. “He has a calendar year to get his act collectively and get himself straight or he’s out.”

And there’s the make a difference of who owns who what!!!

“From a authorized standpoint, Chuck could conduct as Public Enemy if he ever required to he is the sole operator of the Community Enemy trademark,” Chuck D’s attorney instructed the outlet.

“He initially drew the symbol himself in the mid-80’s, is also the innovative visionary and the group’s principal songwriter, owning composed Flavor’s most unforgettable traces.”

Womp.

The groundbreaking act’s non secular successor group, Public Enemy Radio, is collectively manufactured up of longtime turntablist DJ Lord, rapper Jahi and Chuck D, born Carlton Ridenhour.

All 3 reportedly ended up scheduled to conduct for Sanders on Sunday.

On Instagram, Chuck D place the bass in your facial area and rationalized that supporting Sanders is beats the option, referring to Inadequate Potus to as the infamous Nazi dictator Adolph Hitler.

“It’s no more time tolerable to just pontificate and not do shit,” he wrote. “People gotta recognize, whoever they vote for is not heading to be Jesus. They need to recognize we have a wannabe Hitler in the White Household.”

Alright!