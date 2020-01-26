Public health officials confirm patient was diagnosed with first case of Los Angeles County coronavirus

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) – Public health officials confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in Los Angeles County on Sunday, making it the fourth case of the strain in the United States.

The infected person is a return traveler from Wuhan, China, according to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department. The first case of the virus in Orange County was also confirmed on Saturday.

The patient went to seek care when he started to feel sick and is currently in a local hospital, officials said.

“Because the new coronavirus is new, we are learning more about the modes of transmission and incubation periods every day. We will keep everyone informed as more information becomes available. The risk of transmission coronavirus in LA County remains weak, “said Barbara Ferrer, director of the department.

Health officials stressed that there was no immediate threat to the public, however, efforts were underway to identify others who might have had personal contact with the patient.

