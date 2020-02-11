Public libraries in danger, Dutch reading skills declining

Spending on public libraries has decreased by around 10% since 2010, and 21 of the 355 Dutch municipal councils do not offer a full service that is accessible to everyone, even though it is required by law, according to a report by the Culture Council.

The Library Act of 2015 stipulates that all municipal councils should have a public library that not only offers books, but also promotes development and education, and promotes reading and discussion. A library bus or a collection point for books does not comply with this law, the government agency said.

The culture council said the lack of libraries and services was particularly worrying as the reading skills of Dutch youths had waned. It warns that further cuts will further undermine the country’s public library network.

“Public libraries are of paramount importance to society. They are beacons of democracy and contribute to social cohesion (..) They are basic equipment for the development of language skills, digital skills and reading skills among young and old. This is also important for the future position of the Netherlands as a knowledge society, ”said the council.

The advisory panel said that all local authorities must be required to ensure access to a library, if necessary, by working with a nearby local community. Funding for reading promotion programs involving libraries would also need to be increased. It also calls for new library staff to be trained.

