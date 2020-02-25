Public memorial service reminds me of private Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles [AP] —Kobe Bryant’s wife remembered that she was a committed father, a husband who arrived early for school pickup and wrote a sincere card and letter.

Rob Perinka, Bryant’s longtime agent and close friend, remembered receiving text from the moment of an NBA superstar who died last month in a helicopter crash. The message called for help securing an internship for another friend’s daughter.

Michael Jordan called Bryant his “brother,” and when he died, “my piece died.”

The results of Bryant’s physical education were just part of the reason why 20,000 Lakers fans gathered for a memorial service at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on Monday. The event provided another opportunity to celebrate Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Janna, and the other seven victims of Crash with tears, memories, and laughter.

Los Angeles already knew that Bryant was more than a basketball player. His friends and family spoke to the world.

“I couldn’t see him as a celebrity or as an incredible basketball player,” said Vanessa Bryant. “He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of my children. He was mine. He was all of me.”

The ceremony included music numbers by Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera. The event ends with a screening of Deer Basketball and is a short film reluctantly saying goodbye to the passion for retirement of Lakers, who won the Brianant Academy Awards in 2016.

Many fans wore Bryant jerseys and team collars and filled the downtown arenas. Here, Bryant played the last 17 seasons of a two-year NBA career spent on Los Angeles’ most popular sports franchise.

Remembrances included Lakers’ legendary Jerry West, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Pogasol. Adam Silver, the NBA Commissioner, is currently joining dozens of NBA players, including Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Phil Jackson, and Steven Curry, Anthony Davis, Kylie Irving, James Harden from Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook, and Demaderozan. Celebrities such as Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez also participated.

After Jimmy Kimmel welcomed the crowd, Vanessa Bryant provided a moving window to the family life with Janna and her three sisters, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri.

“God knew they could not be on this earth without each other,” said Vanessa Bryant, who has been in Kobe since 1999. Baby, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Vivi and Coco. We are still the best team. “

Vanessa Bryant was followed by basketball stars Diana Taurasi and Sabrina Ionescu on the podium, followed by Geno Auriemma, a female coach at the University of Connecticut. Kobe Bryant was enthusiastic about women’s basketball, and Gigi Bryant was a promising young player who wanted to play at UConn.

“If I represented the present of a women’s game, Gigi represented the future, and Kobe knew it,” said Ionescu, an Oregon star led by Bryant.

Mr Perinka called the day of the crash “when, for all of us, the axis of the world seemed to be shifting forever”. Perinka was also the Godfather of Gigi Bryant and the family was intimate.

He said that Bryant was sending text to him to help him get an internship with a baseball agent for a teenager Alexis Altberg, who lost her parents and sister at the moment of the collision. Revealed.

“Kobe has lived up to his final writings to make other people’s lives better,” said Perinka.

Jordan, a Chicago Bulls star who ended his Bryant career in the late 1990s, praised Bryant as “one of my best friends.” He was like a brother. … When I met him, I wanted to be the best brother I could do. “

O’Neal and Bryant joined the Lakers in 1996 and won three consecutive victories in eight turbulent purple and gold seasons. Their relationship was often shaky in public, but O’Neill said they were always private and friendly, even when comparing their strength to John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

O’Neill called Bryant “a loyal friend and a true Renaissance man” and said, “I pushed each other and played some of the best basketball ever.”

O’Neill also got the biggest laugh with sober service in a blasphemous joke about the exchange that Shack told Kobe to the team that there was no “I”, but Bryant pointed out that there was an “ME” I responded.

The ceremony began with Beyonce playing dozens of backup musicians and her songs “XO” and “Halo”. Key played Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata later in the program, and Aguilera sang Abe Maria.

The five-time NBA champion’s two retired jersey numbers [8 and 24] are hanging above the arena where he became the third-scoring king in league history. Lakers star LeBron James surpassed him on the eve of Bryant’s death.

A few hours before the service, Vanessa Bryant sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in the fog. The lawsuit on illegal death alleged that pilot Arazobayan was careless and negligent in flying in cloudy conditions.

Money from the sold-out tickets at the sold-out memorial hall is donated to Mamba and the Mambashita Sports Foundation, which teaches youth sports programs in underprivileged communities and teaches girls and women sports.

Samantha de Jesus, 32, and his older brother, George Galano, paid $ 448 for two seats. DeJesus stated that he was lately notified that he had received the ticket in the lottery, so he did not know if he would pay for it.

But brothers who saw the first Lakers game in a forum with Utah Jazz in the 1990s say they can’t miss it.

Deyes called the ceremony “very inspiring,” and wept throughout.

“I loved all the memorials given,” she said. “You knew it was really meant.”

Galano was impressed by Alicia Keys’ performance of the “Moonlight Sonata” and said that the monument had closed him since January 26, struggling to accept the tragedy.

“It’s a reality now,” he said. “I’m glad they did this so that I could go ahead and heal.”

