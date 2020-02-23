[public-thwart-robbery-attempt-at-klang-jewelry-shop]

The suspects smashed the glass show counter before escaping with the jewelry. — File photograph by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Feb 23 — An tried theft at a jewelry shop at a browsing mall in Bukit Tinggi, Klang in the vicinity of right here yesterday was thwarted when 1 of the two suspects was caught red-handed by members of the community.

Klang Selatan district law enforcement chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli mentioned in the 10pm incident, the store personnel have been making ready to close the premises when the two male suspects, armed with hammers barged in.

“The suspects then smashed the glass show counter prior to escaping with the jewellery,” he reported in a statement here now.

Shamsul Amar explained shopping mall goers who observed the incident right away gave chase and managed to nab a person of the suspects, about 20 metres from the shop.

The 19-12 months-aged suspect was nabbed with the stolen products, he stated introducing that attempts were underway to observe down the other suspect.

The case is becoming investigated less than Portion 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang and armed robbery. — Bernama